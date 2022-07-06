ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Smoke in Multi-Story Menifee Office Building Prompts Evacuation

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA possible electrical burnout that emitted smoke on the upper floor of a commercial office building in Menifee Wednesday prompted an evacuation of the structure while firefighters attempted to identify...

mynewsla.com

Related
Key News Network

1 Airlifted to Hospital After Vehicle Plunges Down Steep Canyon Cliffside

Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Firefighters and Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle that left the roadway and plunged approximately 200 feet down a steep, canyon cliffside crashing with two occupants inside. According to David Young, Firefighter Specialist with the Los Angeles County Fire Department interviewed at the...
foxla.com

Dramatic video captures massive boat fire in Dana Point

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters shared a dramatic video of a boat completely engulfed in flames in Orange County. The Orange County Fire Authority said the massive fire happened in the Dana Point Harbor. OCFA said the crews have initial knockdown of the fire. Firefighters thanked the witnesses at the...
sandiegocountynews.com

Two-vehicle collision injures driver in Oceanside

Oceanside, CA–One person suffered major injuries in a two-vehicle rollover collision Wednesday afternoon in the Loma Alta neighborhood in Oceanside. Oceanside Fire Department medical personnel and Oceanside Police received a report of the collision at around 3:33 p.m. in the 2900 block of East Barnwell Street near Mesa Drive.
OCEANSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Collision with Tesla on Riverside Freeway

A 48-year-old motorcyclist was killed before sunrise Thursday in a collision with a Tesla on the Riverside (91) Freeway, which was partially shut down because of the wreck. Marvin Walker of Lake Elsinore was fatally injured about 4:45 a.m. on the eastbound Riverside Freeway near Magnolia Avenue in Riverside, according to the California Highway Patrol.
RIVERSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Palmdale Area

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday in a crash in Palmdale, authorities said. The crash was reported about 5 a.m. on Pearblossom Highway near 37th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, the sheriff’s department reported. Information on his...
PALMDALE, CA
CBS LA

Motorcyclist shot on 110 Freeway in South Pasadena

An investigation was underway in South Pasadena early Thursday morning, after a motorcyclist was shot while riding along the 110 Freeway. The motorcyclist's condition was not immediately known, though he was able to maintain control of the motorcycle even after the shooting. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.Los Angeles Police Department officers first made contact with the victim late Wednesday at around 11: 30 p.m. after the rider reported the shooting. California Highway Patrol officers were also called to the scene to assist with the investigation.He was not sure when or where exactly he was shot at, though investigators believe it occurred somewhere between Marmion Way and Orange Grove Avenue along the southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway. They were investigating if the shots could have come from another person driving on the freeway, standing on the side of the road or even on an overpass. Investigators also located a bullet hole in the gas tank of the bike. Officers are hoping that someone else who may have been driving along the freeway at the same time could come forward with any additional information.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Trabuco Canyon Crash

A 59-year-old Lake Forest man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Trabuco Canyon Thursday. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was riding his 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Live Canyon Road, north of Hamilton Trail, when he veered off the road and slammed into a wooden power pole, according to the California Highway Patrol.
TRABUCO CANYON, CA
mynewsla.com

Body Found in Lake at SoFi Stadium

A man’s body was pulled from the lake at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Wednesday, and an investigation was underway. Firefighters were sent to the facility shortly after 6 a.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. Divers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau were also...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Child Airlifted From Canyon Country Park After Medical Emergency

A child was airlifted from Canyon Country Park on Wednesday due to a medical emergency. About 3:40p.m. Wednesday, emergency responders received reports of a medical emergency on Spencer Court in Canyon Country, prompting an airlift, according to initial reports from the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD). Emergency repsonders elected...
CBS LA

Boat catches fire in Dana Point Harbor

On Thursday, officials with the Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene of a boat fire in Dana Point Harbor. Fire crews were able to knockdown the blaze, though the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The OCFA tweeted video of the incident and added, "Kudos to the citizens who protected nearby boats with hose-lines until we arrived," and also thanked the Orange County Sheriff's Department for their help. 
KESQ News Channel 3

Car crashes into Desert Hot Springs Subway, injuring 4 people

A car went through a Subway restaurant in Desert Hot Springs at 8 a.m. According to Cal Fire, the vehicle pinned an employee inside the restaurant. Their condition is not currently known. One person sustained serious injuries and 3 people have minor injuries, all were taken to the hospital. There is no confirmation whether the The post Car crashes into Desert Hot Springs Subway, injuring 4 people appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Woman Killed on 10 Freeway in West Covina

Authorities Thursday identified a woman who was struck by at least one vehicle and killed on the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway in West Covina. Rachel Vargas, 40, of Pomona, was injured about 12:40 a.m. Tuesday near Holt Avenue, and she died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and the California Highway Patrol.
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in 710 Freeway Crash

A man was killed Wednesday when a car crashed off the side of the Long Beach (710) Freeway in Paramount and went down an embankment. The crash was reported about 12:25 a.m. on the southbound 710 Freeway at Rosecrans Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported. Carlos Hernandez, 22, of Long...
KESQ News Channel 3

Authorities find $1.6M worth of counterfeit merchandise in Riverside home

About $1.6 million worth of counterfeit merchandise was found at a home in Riverside, the District Attorney's office announced. The merchandise was found at home in Riverside during a search warrant by the Riverside County District Attorney Bureau of Investigation’s Consumer Protection Unit. It was part of a two-month investigation by the District Attorney's office The post Authorities find $1.6M worth of counterfeit merchandise in Riverside home appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com

One Injured in West Los Angeles Shooting; Investigation Underway

At least one person was injured in a shooting Thursday in the Sawtelle area of West Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to the area of West Pico and Sawtelle boulevards about 4:52 p.m. on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, said the department’s Officer Tony Im.
LOS ANGELES, CA

