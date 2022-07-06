ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper to Plead Guilty in COVID-19 Jobless Relief Fraud Case

Cover picture for the articleA rapper who boasted in a YouTube music video about getting rich from committing unemployment benefits fraud has agreed to plead guilty in Los Angeles to federal fraud and firearms charges, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday. The rapper known as Nuke Bizzle — whose real name is Fontrell...

