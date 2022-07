NEW YORK -- A Hamilton Heights bodega worker is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing a man to death after the man confronted and pushed him behind the counter. But many, including Mayor Eric Adams, are defending the worker's actions as self-defense, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Thursday. The 51-year-old deli clerk is accused of stabbing and killing 37-year-old Austin Simon, but the surveillance video is not so black and white. Adams said it shows the suspect was doing his job when the victim approached him inappropriately. Video shows Simon push the clerk behind the bodega counter and then stand over him. Moments...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO