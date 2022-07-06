ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristen Cavallari Admires Her ‘Saltwater Hair’ in Swirly Braided Sandals & Colorful Wrap Skirt

By Amina Ayoud
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ic1Td_0gWlp9mJ00

Kristin Cavallari gave full “beach babe” vibes on Instagram on Saturday, complete with saltwater hair and a tropical-inspired ensemble.

The TV personality captioned the photo, “Rockin the saltwater hair,” her locks seemingly tousled by the tropical breeze and the salty water she’d most likely dipped into earlier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S2TBY_0gWlp9mJ00
Kristin Cavallari wearing white sandal heels on her Instagram story. CREDIT: Via Instagram

Cavallari wore a striped red and blue wrap skirt that gathered to one side on the star’s hip. The skirt featured a side slit and tassels decorating the hem in the back. The skirt cascaded down Cavallari’s legs, draping higher in the front and lower in the back.

The star paired the high-low skirt with a plain white cropped top with spaghetti straps, keeping the upper half of the outfit quite simple. The star donned her Uncommon James brand’s dainty gold necklaces stacked atop one another, paired with a chunky gold watch, multiple gold earring, and gold rings. Cavallari wore minimal makeup and styled her hair in a deep side part with volume thanks to the natural boost of salt water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01f0pi_0gWlp9mJ00
Kristin Cavallari’s Jimmy Choo shoes on Instagram. CREDIT: Via Instagram

Cavallari ventured beyond her classic cowboy boots, opting instead for a pair of white, square-toed sandal heels by Jimmy Choo with curvy straps. The “Diosa” style’s puffy white straps secured around the star’s ankles and down the front of her feet, creating a swirling pattern on each foot. The toes of each shoe are more structured than the straps with geometric, pointed sides and sharp edges.

Hit the beach in these daring sandal heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Juql_0gWlp9mJ00
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Christian Louboutin Rosalie Leather Slingback Sandals, $795.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JS10t_0gWlp9mJ00
CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Dalida, $150.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i1ArU_0gWlp9mJ00
CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Gracey Black Patent, $60.

PHOTOS: Click to check out Kristin Cavallari’s street style evolution throughout the years.

Kristin Cavallari
Jimmy Choo
