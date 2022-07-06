Peach Bowl Announces CFB Playoff Game Is Already Sold Out

The 2022 College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31 is already sold out making it the quickest sellout since the College Football Playoff was invented.

The previous record was also held by the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in 2016, as it sold out on July 7 that year, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle. This year beat the record by one day.

The wildest part is the game sold out before the participants have been revealed. The game will either host the No. 1 vs. No. 4 seeds or the No. 2 vs. No. 3 seeds. Additionally, it’s still unknown what time the game will take place; either at 4 p.m. ET or 8 p.m. ET on New Year’s Eve. The bowl takes place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Peach Bowl has taken place for the last 54 years. It has sold out 23 of its last 26 games.

“We’ve been saying this will be our ‘Record Season’ and that’s already coming to fruition with the earliest sellout in our history,” said Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president, via the website’s statement. “It’s a testament to the passion for college football that exists with the Atlanta fans and to the quality of games we are able to host on an annual basis. This year our ‘Record Season’ includes hosting five top-10-ranked teams between our two Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games to open the season and our College Football Playoff Semifinal Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the end.”

The last semifinal game it hosted was in 2019, when the stadium hosted 78,347 fans, setting the record for the bowl and stadium at the time. That year’s game sold out by Aug. 8, ’19, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle. It’s unknown how many tickets were sold this year.