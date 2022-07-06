ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Critical Take on BNPL, an Insider’s View

By David Moin
Nandan Sheth, chief executive officer of Splitit, believes the burgeoning buy now, pay later industry is on the verge of “seismic change.”

According to Sheth, Apple’s entry into the BNPL arena further crowds a field that already has big players including Klarna, Afterpay, PayPal and Affirm, and fuels competition over a shrinking customer base. In addition, write-offs are mounting as consumers flock to BNPL services to stretch their dollars amid high inflation, and government regulators are putting BNPL models “under a magnifying glass.”

Sheth, an experienced fintech and payments industry executive having worked at FiServe, First Data, American Express and Harbor Payments, last February became CEO of the 10-year-old Splitit, which enables shoppers to use their credit cards to pay in installments. The publicly held Splitit generated $11.1 million in revenues last year, $396 million in merchants’ sales volume and is currently not profitable.

“I come from the world of financial technology payments where I saw at very large retailers driven by belief that adding installments would drive new sales and new customers, but in reality I started to see some issues with the existing model and the issues were in some cases so profound that the program wasn’t necessarily good for the retailer,” Sheth told WWD in an interview.

“The fundamental reason why traditional BNPL is less than attractive for retailers is they use the merchant as a consumer acquisition channel. So if I’m shopping a retailer and want to use BNPL installments, I enroll and register and by doing that I am actually becoming a customer of the BNPL provider, whether it’s Klarna, Affirm or Afterpay. Once I register with Klarna or Affirm, they will give me installments for that retail transaction, but over time, [they] will market other brands and other offers to me as the consumer, which completely dilutes all the time and effort the retailer has spent to drive loyalty with that consumer. They look at your purchasing history and will send you a coupon from another brand. They have what I call ‘super apps.'”

In the following Q&A, Sheth makes the case for Splitit representing an alternative, “disruptive” BNPL solution, and one that provides less friction for consumers.

WWD: What makes Splitit distinct in the BNPL arena?

Nandan Sheth: We are the only installment provider that gives the retailer an alternative to these programs. We are not a payment brand. We are 100 percent embedded into the retailer’s checkout. There is no brand. There is no Splitit to click on. We automatically, on a white label basis, provide installments for the consumer. We do not sign up the consumer. They do not need an account with us. We do not need to underwrite the consumer in real time. The consumer maintains their relationship with the retailer. We are nothing more than a technology layer that empowers installments. It’s radically different as a business model. The premise and mission of our company is to enable growth for retailers. We are not built to become an advertising app, or a super app. We don’t do any marketing. We don’t harvest any data. We are a b-to-b company. Not a b-to-c company.

These BNPL providers originate a brand new loan every time you sign up for an installment. Every installment purchase you do turns into a loan. The problem with that is if you make 15 purchases a year using an installment provider, you could have 15 entries on your credit report and a credit score [deterring] other providers from granting you a loan. You build this loan portfolio that gets you into trouble. The moment you’re late paying, fees are assessed, and over a period of time, you get a heavy duty interest rate assessed, like 18 percent, on average.

WWD: So how does Splitit work?

N.S.: Because we are not generating a new loan and instead using existing credit available on your credit card, we don’t get consumers into trouble, and for the merchant, our conversion rates are five to six times better than other BNPL providers that underwrite these consumers on the fly. With Splitit, there are no fees to the consumer. There is never any interest. We never charge the consumer a penny. The consumer doesn’t have new loans to worry about. With our share of checkout, meaning the percentage of sales that go through our solution, our platform, is around 15 to 35 percent (depending) on the merchant, which is significantly higher than the other BNPLs.

WWD: You say that Splitit involves less friction for the consumer. How so?

N.S.: With other BNPL services, there is a multistep account setup process. With Splitit, you are not applying. There is no entering your social security number, your address, etc. You just enter your card number with a first purchase and click to choose how many installments you want for the purchase you have chosen. With a second purchase, the card is already on file with that retailer so you don’t even have to put in your card number. Splitit gives you a summary, indicating how many installments for the purchase you have chosen, and a summary of your payments to date. Also, with us you get double the time to pay. If you choose to pay in three, it’s pay in three months. With others, it’s six weeks.

WWD: Why has BNPL taken off?

N.S.: The primary reason is that consumers are attracted to a 0 percent installment program for certain types of purchases and it’s become easier and easer. You are going to see consumers use installments for purchases of $50, $100, $150, $200. It’s easier than applying for unsecured credit, and with us it’s interest free, and having no application makes it even easier.…The reality is with consumers, some of it is based on need; some of it is over-stretching to make purchases they can’t afford. Unfortunately that is the reality. Some of it is based on people spending outside their means and there are other segments that don’t have access to credit.

WWD: With Splitit, what happens if people just don’t pay?

N.S.: We take 100 percent of the risk. The retailer bears no risk.

WWD: Doesn’t knowing the credit line of the customer reduce your risk?

N.S.: You are absolutely right. Our default rate is among the lowest in the industry because we tap into existing credit. Our default rate is between seven and 10 basis points, which is much lower than others.

WWD: What other challenges do BNPL companies have?

N.S.: With the legacy BNPL business model, it’s very hard to [reach] profitability. Number one, there are write-offs when consumers don’t pay and the BNPLs can’t collect, anywhere between 2 or 4 percent. Those charge offs are unsustainable to having a profitable business. Number two, they’ve got high marketing costs to acquire consumers. This is not me talking. If you do research, you see it everywhere. You see valuations going down. Secondly, retailers are realizing BNPL providers are acquiring consumers from their channel, and then those consumers become customers of the BNPL platform which earns all the lifetime value for that customer.

WWD: Doesn’t Splitit have marketing costs?

N.S.: Sure, we have a little bit of marketing costs. I am trying to market to Louis Vuitton and Target. My marketing is b-to-b. Anyone with a credit card can use my product. I don’t need to acquire consumers so we have zero consumer marketing costs.

WWD: Are you worried the industry is coming under increasing regulatory scrutiny?

N.S.: I encourage it. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau looking into this is a very good idea. In some cases, the industry is not promoting responsible purchasing behavior, and acting in somewhat predatory lending practices. With us, it’s very different. The CFPB talks to us. They assess that we are not originating new credit so there is no regulation needed for us. Frankly, if they wanted to regulate us in some capacity, we would be open to it because we want this to be a safe experience for consumers. The industry should be regulated. However, with the Splitit model, we are already regulated by credit card rules.

WWD: How does Splitit make money?

N.S.: We charge the retailer a fee per transactional play. That’s the only way we make money right now. Depending on the duration of the plan, whether it’s three, six, nine, 12 or 24 months, the range is anywhere between 65 basis points to over 2 percent. The differences are driven by the duration of the plan. If it’s a pay in 12, it’s typically a little bit more expensive than a pay in three because we have more cost of capital.

WWD: How has inflation impacted your business?

N.S.: As prices go up and consumers need to buy the same products, we have seen growth in our portfolio at the lower ticket level. Before, anything below $250 we had very little growth, but we did really well with transactions over $250. Now, transactions lower than $250 are also growing, which tells you consumers are using installments for different products and services than they were in the past.

WWD: Isn’t BNPL really an evolution of those lay-a-way plans of the ’60s?

N.S.: BNPL is not new. The difference is in those days, when you walked into a Kmart, it was a Kmart layaway fund. It wasn’t a Klarna layaway plan. We believe that giving the control back to the merchant and having them call the installment plan, the Home Depot installment plan or the Louis Vuitton installment plan, is absolutely the way to go because it builds trust between the consumer and the merchant. We  want to be the intel inside. We don’t want to be identified. If merchants say, “powered by Splitit,” no problem. But we don’t want to be a brand that, frankly, gets in the middle of the consumer and the merchant. My job is be an enabler — an invisible enabler actually.

WWD: Is BNPL getting like the streaming service industry, where there are so many choices?

N.S.: It’s cluttered. It’s confusing. There is a lot of friction. The more payment brands added to the checkout, the more confusion it creates, which is exactly why we are invisible.

WWD

ASCM Says as Demand Volatility Continues, Retailers Need ‘Continuity Playbooks’

Worker shortages, ongoing port delays across the globe and other disruptions have triggered demand volatility across the entire supply chain. Add in inflation and raw material shortages, and the picture painted is dire looking. But Douglas J. Kent, executive vice president of strategy and alliances at the nonprofit Association for Supply Chain Management, said there are solutions to mitigate these challenges.
RETAIL
WWD

Chip Bergh Sees Levi Strauss’ Strength Despite Economy

The economy might be flashing warning signs, but Chip Bergh, president and chief executive officer of Levi Strauss & Co., said the jeansmaker is gaining momentum now and is ready to take on what comes next. In an interview with WWD, the CEO pointed to the long-term casualization trend that...
BUSINESS
WWD

License Global Recognizes Top Global Licensors of 2021

License Global, which has been documenting the leading retail licensors for more than 15 years, has released its 2022 report, looking at the top 88 licensors of the year 2021. It was a year of continued recovery for global licensors, according to the company, reporting total revenues of $260.8 billion. Notably, 40 of the brand licensors brought in at least $1 billion at retail individually. The top 10 companies on License Global’s list are all showing signs of recovery.
BUSINESS
WWD

Authentic Brands Group Drops Lawsuit Against Bolt

Authentic Brands Group has settled and dismissed its lawsuit against Bolt, which will continue to provide ABG with its one-click checkout technology. The apparel brand development and management company also said it plans to become a shareholder of Bolt. Jamie Salter, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of ABG, said...
BUSINESS
Person
Louis Vuitton
WWD

Zoe Saldana Goes Bohemian-chic, Walks Hand-in-hand With Eli Saldana at Dior’s Couture Fall 2022 Show

Zoe Saldana made her appearance at the Dior couture show a family affair. On Monday, the actress attended the French luxury fashion house’s fall 2022 couture show in Paris with her relative Eli Saldana. She wore a bohemian chic-inspired look, which was a white tank paired with a fringe vest with a black collar, an oversized black belt with gold metal detailing and a white embroidered maxi floral skirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Rita Ora Wears Flapper-inspired Elie Saab Dress for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ London Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Rita Ora dazzled on the red carpet Tuesday for the “Thor: Love and Thunder” premiere in London. The British singer accompanied her boyfriend, Taika Waititi, at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square wearing a look by Elie Saab. The dress, which is from the label’s spring 2022 couture collection, was a long-sleeve gown embroidered with jewels and sequins and fringe detailing. It also featured a plunging neckline and a high thigh slit. The couple wore accessories by Cartier.More from WWDPhotos from the 'Thor: Love and Thunder' London PremiereMargot Robbie's Most Fashionable Moments Over the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Steve and Marjorie Harvey Take on Fendi Show at Paris Couture Week

Steve and Marjorie Harvey made a stylish entrance while attending the Fendi show during Paris Couture Week. On Thursday, the couple walked hand-in-hand in chic ensembles for Kim Jones’ latest haute couture show in Paris. Steve Harvey wore a custom look by Alta Sartoria, which was a brown tweed suit jacket lined with silk trim with matching trousers and a brown button-down underneath. He wore brown patent shoes and sunglasses, both by Saint Laurent.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Benzinga

Insiders Are Selling Alphabet And 2 Other Stocks

US gold futures traded higher this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
WWD

Wedding Dress From Demna’s Second Balenciaga Couture Collection Goes Viral

The final look of Balenciaga’s couture show was none other than the form of a wedding gown. On Wednesday, Demna’s highly anticipated second couture collection for the Paris-based fashion house seemed to increase the hype, with a number of A-list stars walking the runway in memorable looks and an ethereal, larger-than-life wedding dress that concluded the show. Celebrities in the show included Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and more.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Lori Harvey Goes Preppy-chic in Chanel to Support Her Skn Brand at Black Beauty Roster Luncheon

Click here to read the full article. Lori Harvey is celebrating her success as a new entrepreneur. On June 24, the model attended a luncheon hosted by the Black Beauty Roster, a collective that focuses on highlighting the work of Black beauty creatives in television, film, entertainment and fashion.More from WWDMargot Robbie's Most Fashionable Moments Over the YearsScenes from NYC Pride March 2022Ariana Grande's Most Stylish Moments: PHOTOS For the luncheon, Harvey wore a look by Chanel, which was a baby pink sleeveless knit, an orange mini tweed skirt paired with a small pearl-adorned white bucket bag and white heels by Femme....
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Dirt-Cheap Nasdaq Stock Down 50% to Buy Right Now

GoPro's high-margin subscription business is positively impacting the company's bottom line. GoPro is enjoying healthy pricing power in the action camera market. GoPro's ability to clock robust earnings growth and a dirt-cheap valuation are the reasons why it could be an ideal bet for investors looking for a value play.
STOCKS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: CVS Pharmacy Dips Toes in Prestige Beauty

Click here to read the full article. CVS Pharmacy is getting into the prestige beauty game. The retailer will be launching a new format for merchandising skin care, dubbed the Skin Care Center. The space will feature an array of brands, from mass market giants CeraVe and La Roche-Posay to the channel’s newcomers, like Blume and Volition Beauty, both of which are entering mass for the first time. Wander Beauty, the prestige skin care and makeup brand, will also be participating.More from WWDBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi Choi Other mass market...
SKIN CARE
WWD

Maison Margiela Artisanal Couture Fall 2022

During the coronavirus pandemic, fashion houses turned into movie studios, as shows gave way to digital presentations. Maison Margiela kept an irregular schedule for its high-end Artisanal line, presenting just two collections — one in July 2020, one a year ago — via freeform feature films helmed by photographer Nick Knight and “La Vie en Rose” director Olivier Dahan, respectively.
WWD

24S Taps Nensi Dojaka for Exclusive Capsule

Click here to read the full article. OH LA LA: Online retailer 24S has tapped London-based designer Nensi Dojaka for an exclusive capsule collection launching on July 7. The 2021 LVMH Prize winner has designed 7 pieces, ranging from pleated bra tops and tights with a daring twist design at the knee, to lightweight shirts and midi dresses.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule CollectionAll the Items from the Supreme/Emilio Pucci Capsule Collection The retailer’s chief buying and marketplace officer Maud Barrionuevo lauded Dojaka’s personal vision and “poetic, never aggressive or vulgar”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Billboard

Deezer Shares Fall 29% on First Day of Public Trading

Deezer had a rocky first day as a publicly traded company on Tuesday (July 5) as its share price fell as much as 35.1% and finished the day down 29.4% to 6.00 euros. Taking advantage of broad investor interest in music and the soaring music streaming market, the 14-year-old French music streaming company listed on the Euronext Paris exchange with the DEEZR ticket after merger with I2PO, a special purpose acquisition corporation that raised 275 million euros ($282 million) in a 2021 initial public offering. It shelved its first attempt at going public in 2015 after market conditions deteriorated. The timing is better to go public in 2022, however. SPACs have given companies an additional route to stock markets and the global music market has rebounded after a 15-year contraction.
STOCKS
WWD

Emma Watson Debuts Haircut on Return to PFW at Schiaparelli Fall 2022 Couture Show

Emma Watson has returned to Paris Fashion Week. The actress sat front row on Monday at Schiaparelli’s fall 2022 couture runway show. Watson joined a lengthy list of other celebrities who sat front row at the show, including Natasha Lyonne, Karlie Kloss, Hunter Schafer, Rita Ora, Jordan Roth, Anitta and many others.
WWD

