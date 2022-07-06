Five absolute truths about Giants newcomer Yermín Mercedes

Last spring, as Major League Baseball continued to make its slow crawl back to normal in the shadow of a pandemic that crippled its previous season, America’s heartland was rocked by the arrival of an unexpected presence. A being who appeared seemingly out of nowhere and began to destroy any baseball in its path. A player who was set to reshape his team's future. He felt no pity for the baseballs he destroyed. No pain on the field. No fear of any pitcher. They called him… The Yerminator.

One of the great things about baseball is every year a surprising star will burst onto the scene. They will crush baseballs long distances. They will often have cool names or backstories that make their ascendance even more special. And far too often these bright stars will often burst and fizzle out, never to be seen again. Such was how the month of April went for former White Sox infielder and newest Farhan Find Yermín Mercedes.

Once upon a time, Mercedes was the greatest show in baseball. In April of 2021, he took the American League by storm. He kicked off the season by hitting a cool .415/.455/.659 with five home runs and 16 RBIs for the Chicago White Sox. It was a performance good enough to net Mercedes Rookie of the Month honors. He hit the ball hard. He it far. He had fun while he did it.

Sure, there were red flags. Plenty of them. They dotted the surface of his stat sheet all month. But who cared? He was hitting dingers great distances and it was fun. Fun is good. And this was in April of 2021, so fun had only recently been back in style and you bet people were getting their fill of fun. No one cared that while he was winning the top rookie honors for the month that he was doing so with a ridiculously high BABIP (.446), a below average walk rate and was unusable in the field.

And then he was gone. After that scorching hot April, he hit .196/.264/.272 over the next 46 games before being sent back down to Triple-A Charlotte.

And there he remained, exiled from the baseball world. Until a little over a week ago, when, lost amidst the Warriors securing their fourth title in eight years, the Giants signed him to a minor-league deal and sent him to Triple-A Sacramento.

It is still far too early to know what kind of a Farhan Find Mercedes could be. He has taken only 11 at-bats through Tuesday’s game. Will he be more of an AMG GT 63 S model Mercedes? Or will he fall into the dreaded M-Class territory? The truth is, we will not know until the Giants take him off the lot and give him a test drive. That does not mean there is nothing to glean from this signing. In fact, there are at least five things we can say we know for sure about Yermín Mercedes.

1. He Mashes Lefites

To date, Mercedes has only appeared in 74 MLB games. In those 74 games, he has amassed 78 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers and put together a line of .343/.385/.521. This should be a huge help to a Giants team that drops on the deck and flops like a fish against left-handed pitching with a .234 batting average, which ranks 22nd in the league right now, or slightly better than the Mariners and slightly worse than the Orioles. For a team that plays in the same division as Madison Bumgarner, Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urias, Kyle Freeland, MacKenzie Gore and Blake Snell, the ability to mash lefties into bread is a valuable skill the Giants will take.

2. He Hits The Ball HARD

It does not happen a ton. His hard-hit percentage is 29%, six points below the league average. But when he does, he lets that baseball fly. His maximum exit velocity in 2021 was 116 MPH, amongst the best in the league. And he can connect on breaking balls just as much as fastballs, too. And when does run into one, baseballs will rack up lots of frequent flyer miles. Of his seven homeruns, the shortest distance any of them traveled was 421 feet, ( off Alex Cobb no less ) which not even the power-hitter-gobbling Oracle Park could contain. His longest homerun is 485 feet, which is not quite Andres Galaraga territory , but certainly in the neighborhood.

3. He Was Fine Until Tony LaRussa Did Not Have His Back

On May 18, 2021, Mercedes woke up with a line of .364/.410/.574. The day before he connected for his sixth home run of the season in a 16-4 blowout of the Twins. Unfortunately, this home run came on a 3-0 count late in a blowout game, which drew the ire of the Twins (as expected) and his old school manager, Tony LaRussa (which should not be expected).

LaRussa said he had given Mercedes a take sign that he swung through, thus violating the sacred unwritten rules of baseball.

"I was upset because that's not a time to swing 3-0, “LaRussa said at the time. “I knew the Twins knew I was upset. ... He missed a 3-0 take sign. With that kind of lead, that's just sportsmanship and respect for your opponent."

"I heard he said something like, 'I play my game.' No, he doesn't,” he went on to add. “He plays the game of Major League Baseball, respects the game, respects the opponents. And he's got to respect the [take] sign."

When the Twins tried retaliating against Mercedes the next day, LaRussa offered up this gem of a quote, saying,"I didn't have a problem with how the Twins handled that."

Way to have your players back skip.

From that day forth, Mercedes crumbled, hitting .162/.236/.207 with just one home run before being sent down to Triple-A, where he has since remained.

Is it fair to say that LaRussa crushed his players spirit so much that it ruined him at the plate? It could be. Baseball as we all know is a very mental game, and hearing your own manager essentially back up a team trying to throw at you simply for enjoying the game of baseball like the carefree spirit Mercedes is can definitely cripple a player’s confidence. Think if your boss was okay with a rival company trying to hit you for just enjoying your job. You probably would not want to work for them either. This is not to say that a change of scenery is what Mercedes needs. But it is evident that LaRussa's actions and comments did not help Mercedes as a ballplayer.

4. A Few More Walks Would Not Hurt

Mercedes has a 2.2 strikeout-to-walk ratio, which is not awful. He also has a career walk rate of 8%, which is just under the MLB average (8.7%) in that same time. We know that the Giants value guys who strike out less and walk more (they are not the only team that likes players like that mind you). Patience at the plate is not easy to teach, but not impossible either.

5. He Has The Perfect Personality For the Giants

Did you see how he celebrated his signing with the Giants? If you did, check it out. He doused himself in champagne and jumped around while someone off camera sprays him with another bottle.

He is part of a new generation of ballplayers who think playing the game of baseball should be a fun occasion full of joy and smiles. With the White Sox, he was described as a free spirit who quickly endeared himself to fans. He sports a chain around his neck that is just the right amount of ostentatious to be fun, but not too glitzy that it starts to bullrush into the “doing too much” category. And he has a proclivity for breaking an unwritten rule or three in baseball, which makes him an ideal fit for a Giants team that would love to be breaking some unwritten rules right about now.

Mercedes has all the ingredients needed to be a fan favorite in San Francisco, too. The first ball that he rockets halfway up the left field bleachers will go a long way to making that happen. Should that home run come against the Dodgers, or better yet give the Giants the lead over the Dodgers, or even better than THAT acts as a walk-off homerun to send the Dodgers home bluer than their uniforms, he will officially earn his #ForeverGiant card.

Will Yermín Mercedes be another Farhan success story? Again, it is far too soon to know, and the odds are probably working against him. But the Giants are getting desperate for a spark to ignite this team and get them out of the hellish doldrums they have made an uncomfortable residence in of late. Is Mercedes the Obi-Wan Kenobi of the Giants season, acting as their only hope? Not necessarily, but that should not stop him from trying to shut down the tractor beam currently pulling the Giants back into the Death Star of despair.