North Carolina Restaurant Named One Of The Best Spots For Fried Chicken

Photo : Getty Images

Whether you prefer your fried chicken perfectly-spiced and crunchy, on top of syrupy waffles or covered in a special hot sauce and served with white bread, there is no shortage of incredible restaurants waiting to serve up the savory, crispy dish.

Eater searched the country to find some of the best fried chicken around, from the obvious choices in the South to some surprising finds in the North and West Coast. One restaurant in North Carolina even made the cut. According to the site:

"You can find good fried chicken anywhere in America. The essential ingredients — chicken, oil, some sort of breading — are ubiquitous. Hungry customers are everywhere, too, especially given that chicken and deep-fried anything are among the planet's most reliable crowd pleasers."

So which restaurant in North Carolina is considered one of the best spots in the country for fried chicken?

The Chicken Hut

It's all in the name! Located in Durham, this longtime community staple has been treating hungry residents and visitors alike to some of the tastiest fried chicken around. The Chicken Hut is located at 3019 Fayetteville Street in Durham.

Here's what Eater had to say:

"For more than 60 years, generations of the Tapp family have been serving their Durham neighbors at the Chicken Hut, where customers arrive for homestyle cooking before the doors even open. The celebrated chicken is fried to order, arriving at the table piping hot and perfectly seasoned, with a shatteringly crisp crust, served with a roll for mopping up the liquid gold that sheds off every bite."

Check here to see the full list of some of the best fried chicken restaurants in the country.