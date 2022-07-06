Possible jumper near Union Square Park shuts down nearby 14th Street

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Emergency personnel have responded to the scene of a possible jumper near Union Square on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Police are working to establish a dialogue with the person at 40 East 14th Street, near University Place, close to the south end of the park.

1010 WINS traffic anchor Greg Rice reports that nearby 14th Street has been completely shut down amid a response by the NYPD.

This is a developing story.