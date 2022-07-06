Spritz Society Brings Fresh Frizz to Sparkling Seltzer Market
Spritz Society, a sparkling seltzer brand, uses consumer driven data and personal interactions to drive its business model and flavor selections. In addition, its founders are the social media moguls behind @girlwithnojob and @boywithnojob, and the hosts of The Morning Toast podcast. Ben Soffer, founder and CEO of Spritz Society, joined Cheddar News to talk about the company's bid to transform the landscape of premium sparkling cocktails.
