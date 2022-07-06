Spritz Society Brings Fresh Frizz to Sparkling Seltzer Market

When looking for a partner, should you really seek highest quality partner possible?Freestocks/Unsplash. What you want, may not be what's best for you and your relationship. When looking for your ideal partner, what do you want? Ideally it's someone who is super attractive, smart, with a great personality, and solid values. In other words, we want someone with the highest mate value possible. Imagine a ranking system for potential partners’ mate value with a 10 point scale where one's are the worst and tens are the best. On this scale, we'd all really love to land a 10 out of 10. Who wouldn’t want to date a celebrity or supermodel? That’s what we want.

