Brycen Hopkins and Markus Bailey were given a chance to talk about their favorite memories from their time at Purdue in a recent interview. Both of them had the same answer. Bailey plays LB for the Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals, while Hopkins plays TE for the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams. Both played in West Lafayette from 2015-2019, so it shouldn’t be surprising that their favorite memory from Purdue is beating No. 2 Ohio State 49-20 in 2018. Hopkins brought in 3 catches for 37 yards receiving, while Bailey led the team in tackles that night with 15 total tackles and had a pick-6 as well.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO