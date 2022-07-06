ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gagetown, MI

Fatal Car-Pedestrian Crash Involves Husband and Wife

By Ann Williams
wsgw.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 80-year-old woman is dead after her 82-year-old husband hit her with his vehicle in a church parking lot. Michigan State Police at the Caro Post...

www.wsgw.com

abc12.com

Motorcyclist dies 3 days after high-speed crash on I-75

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police confirm that a motorcyclist died three days after a high-speed crash along I-75 in Bay County. Michigan State Police say the motorcyclist died at an area hospital Thursday morning from injuries sustained in an Independence Day crash off the Linwood Road exit ramp from southbound I-75.
BAY COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Relatives of motorcyclist hit and killed in Flint plead for information

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is asking for your as family members seek details on a deadly hit-and-run this spring. Police say 52-year-old Lonnie Williams died after being hit Memorial Day while riding his motorcycle on Stewart Avenue near Clio Road in Flint. The...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

18-year-old dead, 15-year-old injured in double shooting at Flint Township home

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - An 18-year-old man died and a 15-year-old boy was injured in a double shooting at a Flint Township mobile home park late Tuesday. The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of Aurora Court in the Vineyard Village Mobile Home Community off Lavelle Road, according to the Flint Township Police Department.
FLINT, MI
City
Gagetown, MI
City
Caro, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Cass City, MI
Cass City, MI
Crime & Safety
MLive

Montrose shooting leads to search for suspect, arrest in Flushing

MONTROSE., MI – One person is in custody following a non-fatal shooting at a Montrose apartment complex late Tuesday night. Police said Montrose Township police officers were dispatched at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, to Beech Trail Apartments off Coke Drive for a domestic disturbance involving weapons. Police heard...
wsgw.com

Huge Fire Destroys Shields Apartment Building

Thomas Township Fire Department responded to a fire at Swan Valley Apartments in the 9000 Block of Greenway just off Gratiot Road around 5:00pm. They have since called for mutual aid from multiple fire departments across Saginaw County. The smoke from the fire was visible from MBS Airport and as far away as the Zilwaukee Bridge. The fire has destroyed Building C in the apartment complex. That building had 19 apartments. Thomas Township Fire Department reported all of the occupants safely evacuated the building. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Chief: All residents got out of Saginaw Co. condo fire safely

THOMAS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple mid-Michigan fire departments are at the scene of a fire at Swan Valley Condominiums in Thomas Township. The Thomas Township Fire Chief said they received the call about the fire at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday. All of the residents were able to get out...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Police: Motorcyclist speeding over 100 mph crashes on I-75

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a motorcyclist traveling at more than 100 mph on I-75 was airlifted to an area hospital after crashing at the Linwood exit on Monday. Michigan State Police say several motorists on I-75 called 911 to report the motorcyclist riding recklessly at high speeds and passing other vehicles on the shoulder around 10:30 a.m.
LINWOOD, MI
The Saginaw News

3 hospitalized after boat crash, propeller slicing in Bay County on July 4 weekend

BANGOR TWP, MI — Two boating mishaps in Bay County over the Independence Day weekend resulted in three people being hospitalized. The first incident occurred about 1:25 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, and involved a single-boat crash on the Kawkawlin River. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene to find the boat parked at a dock on the side of the waterway, its two occupants lying injured nearby.
BAY COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNEM

WATCH LIVE: Friends, family plead for help solving deadly hit-and-run case

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Friends and family members are gathering to plea for help solving a deadly hit-and-run investigation. Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the death of Lonnie Williams. The incident happened on May 30...
nbc25news.com

A Grand Blanc Township traffic stop turns into a learning experience for a mom and kids

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A traffic stop in Grand Blanc Township quickly turned into a learning experience for a mom and her kids. In a picture that was posted on the Grand Blanc Township Facebook page that has since received more than 200 shares, the officer is seen posing with kids after explaining why they don't need to be afraid of the police. Initially the kids were fearful when the officer pulled over their mom, but that quickly changed when this officer decided to go above and beyond his normal job responsibilities teaching both the mom and kids a lesson or two.
GRAND BLANC, MI
abc12.com

Lapeer man's body recovered after drowning in Lake Nepessing

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities recovered the body of a Lapeer man who drowned in Lake Nepessing over the weekend. The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says the body of 59-year-old David Holmes was pulled from the water around 9 p.m. Monday. He had been missing since Saturday evening. Investigators say...
LAPEER, MI
CBS Detroit

Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Rescues 18 Kids On Its 30 Most Vulnerable List During GHOST Operation

GENESEE COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Friday the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team rescued 18 out of 30 children on their most vulnerable list. The GHOST rescue operation was on June 30. Children on their most vulnerable list are classified as kids who slip through the cracks in probate court and Child Protective Services. The GHOST team said they will continue to investigate and look for the other 12 outstanding children on the list. “Predators look for kids that are vulnerable that nobody ever thinks about,” Swanson said. Children put on the most vulnerable list are classified as potential victims. One of the rescued children, a 14-year-old, was taken to Voices for Children for a forensic interview. The 14-year-old showed evidence of physical abuse, according to GHOST. This case is being given to CPS for a parental plan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan State Police, Voices for Children and Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office helped on this rescue. GHOST has been doing rescue operations for the last five years. The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Fire marshal: Midland apartment fire caused by air fryer

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities responded to an apartment fire in Midland Monday afternoon. Crews were sent to the 5300 block of Dublin Avenue shortly after noon for the apartment fire. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw smoke coming out of a front door and extinguished the small fire at the door, the Midland Fire Department said.
MIDLAND, MI

