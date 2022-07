We’ve shared guides that walk through how to avoid spam callers on your iPhone, which includes blocking their numbers as a last resort. We also showed you how to block spam texts on your iPhone. But what about when the shoe is on the other foot — when you suspect that you might be the one who’s been blocked by a fellow iPhone user? Is there a way you can tell for sure, or steps you can take to get a strong indication as to whether or not your number is on another iPhone user’s Blocked Contacts list?

