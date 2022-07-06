Bolstered by 5 WPIAL championship teams, Quaker Valley captures Class 4A Trib Cup

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Adou Thiero carries the WPIAL championship trophy from the court after defeating Montour in Class 4A final on Thursday, March. 3, 2022, at Petersen Events Center.

Mike Mastroianni was in a no lose situation in this year’s race for the Trib HSSN Cup in Class 4A. He is the athletic director and boys basketball coach at Quaker Valley while he lives in the Montour school district.

Those two schools finished first and second, with Mastroianni’s Quakers claiming another cup title by nearly 200 points thanks in part to a Quaker Valley win over Montour in the WPIAL Class 4A boys basketball title game.

“I knew they were having success throughout the year,” Mastroianni said about Montour. “Lou (Cerro, Montour athletic director) does a great job there. We had three great battles with them during the basketball season.”

The Trib Cup is a yearlong competition to determine the top WPIAL sports program in each classification. It awards points for section or conference championships, district and state playoff berths and district and state championships and runners-up.

Schools earn points for playoff berths, section championships, PIAA playoff berths and for winning WPIAL or PIAA championships or for a district or state runner-up.

Quaker Valley won five WPIAL championships and one PIAA title this past year.

The Quakers swept district and state gold in boys soccer, won WPIAL crowns in boys basketball, boys tennis and girls track and field and made history in winning the WPIAL Class 2A team wrestling championship in only the program’s fifth season. That result ended one of the longest district championship runs in history as QV stunned Burrell in the finals to end the Bucs’ 15-year title run.

“Our senior student-athletes were a tight knit group,” Mastroianni said. “Their support for all of our teams generated competitive momentum and great school spirit throughout the entire school year.”

Montour finished over 200 points ahead of Central Valley in the fight for second place thanks to district and state championships for the Spartans girls cross country team and a state title for the baseball team.

Rounding out the Top 5 in Class 4A was Central Valley in third place, Elizabeth Forward in fourth and Blackhawk in fifth.

Class 4A final standings

1. Quaker Valley – 670

2. Montour – 485

3. Central Valley – 265

4. Elizabeth Forward – 250

5. Blackhawk – 235

6. Belle Vernon – 220

7. Beaver – 200

8. Burrell – 175

9. Knoch – 175

10. Deer Lakes – 155

11. Freeport – 140

12. New Castle – 120

12. West Mifflin – 120

14. Indiana – 115

15. Hopewell – 100

16. Highlands – 80

16. Uniontown – 80

18. Ambridge – 70

18. Yough – 70

20. Lincoln Park – 40

21. Greensburg Salem – 30

