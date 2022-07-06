OBITUARY: Bro. William Thomas Nicholson

Bro. William Thomas Nicholson, 72, of Georgia, formerly of Richmond County, passed on Friday, July 1, 2022.

Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Holly Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 401 Holly Grove Church Road, Rockingham. Viewing will be noon-1 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

A public viewing is scheduled for Wednesday, July 6, 2022, 1 -5 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham.

Nelson Funeral Service is serving the family.