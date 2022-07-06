Lakers Have Recently Expressed Interest In Eric Gordon, Buddy Hield

This offseason is an important one for the Los Angeles Lakers. After struggling as much as they did during the 2021-22 NBA season, the front office is under pressure to bring in some new talent to help get the team back on track. The Lakers seem okay with bringing back...
Former Charlotte Hornets guard and Raleigh native, Devonte' Graham, was arrested and charged with a DWI on Thursday, according to a report by Jeff Reeves of CBS17 WNCN. Graham was drafted in the 2nd round (34th overall) by the Hornets in 2018 and spent three years with the team. After a sluggish rookie season, Graham made a massive jump in year two averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 assists per game. At the end of the 2020-21 season, the Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans agreed to a sign and trade sending Graham to The Big Easy in exchange for a 2022 1st round pick. Graham's deal with the Pelicans is worth $47.3 million over four years. In his first year with the organization, Graham started 63 of the 76 games he appeared in and notched 11.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.3 rebounds a game.
For weeks, it’s been rumored that the Brooklyn Nets’ superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons could see a shakeup before the 2022-2023 season begins. Just last season, the Nets were working with Durant, Irving, and James Harden. When Harden grew disgruntled, he was eventually moved to the Philadelphia 76ers and swapped with Simmons.
The 4th of July is the biggest day in the calendar for Americans around the world as they celebrate Independence Day. Patriotism sweeps across the country as festivities are in full effect and NBA players often celebrate the occasion in style, too, as LeBron James did with Draymond Green. LeBron...
The Los Angeles Lakers could enter the 2022-23 season with a new-look bench. While they've focused on replacing departed free agents with younger talent thus far, they could look to bring back a veteran. According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers worked out point guard Darren...
The New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks have both had interesting NBA offseasons. It’s likely that fans of each squad have vastly different opinions on the decisions they’ve made. The Knicks most notably signed Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $104 million dollar contract. Brunson is talented, and for...
Much of the focus surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers has been their potential pursuit of a trade for NBA superstar Kyrie Irving. No deal has transpired. Instead, they are seemingly focused on adding depth to other positions in the meantime. According to Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes, Thomas Bryant has reached...
Despite trading away Rudy Gobert and Royce O'Neale last week, the Utah Jazz don't plan on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Jazz aren't exploring the market to see what they can get for Mitchell. "After the Gobert trade, there was a belief that Mitchell...
Thomas Bryant seemed like an intriguing option for the Celtics in the early stages of NBA free agency, but it appears he's headed to Boston's historic rival. The free-agent big man has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will give him a chance to compete for the starting center position, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported late Tuesday night.
If you’re an avid reader of NBA Analysis, this won’t be the first time you’ve seen a proposal that sends Terry Rozier to the Lakers. In fact, you’ve probably seen such suggestions elsewhere too. Eventually, when a situation makes enough sense, people are bound to identify it.
Recently, Kevin Durant issued the trade request heard around the world. Or, at the very least, by anyone who has any interest in the NBA. Name an NBA team. Seriously, pick any one of the league’s 30. It’s guaranteed that a contingent of their fanbase would like to land Kevin Durant. Furthermore, no matter which team they support, they’ll have a case.
The Los Angeles Lakers were extremely active on the trade market prior to the 2021-22 season. And after their failure to make the playoffs this past season, the organization has been forced to be active yet again. According to reports from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowksi, the Lakers have spoken...
The Los Angeles Lakers have been named in several trade rumors over the past few weeks. The loudest of those rumors have focused on Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving. Just days after opting into his contract, Kyrie watched as Kevin Durant requested a trade from the team. Irving immediately...
NBA basketball is returning to the court, but you won’t be seeing the likes of LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo playing just yet. The 2022 NBA Summer League is almost here, a 10-day event in which teams of drafted and undrafted rookies, other youngsters and sometimes former veterans compete in order to stand out and earn a spot on an official 15-man roster (not counting the extra two slots for two-way players).
HOUSTON — Jabari Smith Jr. is two days away from the start of his NBA career. Smith will be one of 14 players suiting up for the Houston Rockets to take part in the 2022 NBA Summer League competition in Las Vegas. Smith will have an opportunity to prove...
As the offseason continues, the Laker's front office has a lot of tough decisions to make, including how to fix this roster, whether by trades or using free agency to find some talent. Since free agency began, the Lakers have made a few moves, but they are not all that impressive.
The Lakers are in an interesting spot at the moment. They've signed a slew of young players this offseason to bolster the roster, but the biggest question is whether not the front office will pull out the stops to acquire Nets guard Kyrie Irving. Right at the height of the Kyrie-to-LA rumors this weekend, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss posted a tweet that set off plenty of NBA chatter.
The Los Angeles Lakers have done a solid job of upgrading their roster given the circumstances heading into the NBA offseason. Without cap space to spend, the Lakers had to make do with some exceptions and veteran’s minimum deals. Thus far they have used their mid-level exception on Lonnie...
Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers recently checked in with the Houston Rockets about a possible trade for veteran guard Eric Gordon. But as with Philadelphia, any deal likely requires a third team. “They’ve continued to check in on Eric Gordon,” Wojnarowski said of Los Angeles during an ESPN...
The Brooklyn Nets could start next season with 3 All-Stars, or they could start it with none. It's hard to tell what the future holds for the franchise at the moment. While Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have seen a lot of rumors about potential trades, it begs the question if Ben Simmons will be kept or traded should the Nets decide on a full rebuild.
