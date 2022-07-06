ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers Have Recently Expressed Interest In Eric Gordon, Buddy Hield

RealGM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets continue to slowly negotiate a potential Kyrie Irving trade that might necessitate a third team taking on the contract...

basketball.realgm.com

All Hornets

Another Former Hornet Arrested

Former Charlotte Hornets guard and Raleigh native, Devonte' Graham, was arrested and charged with a DWI on Thursday, according to a report by Jeff Reeves of CBS17 WNCN. Graham was drafted in the 2nd round (34th overall) by the Hornets in 2018 and spent three years with the team. After a sluggish rookie season, Graham made a massive jump in year two averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 assists per game. At the end of the 2020-21 season, the Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans agreed to a sign and trade sending Graham to The Big Easy in exchange for a 2022 1st round pick. Graham's deal with the Pelicans is worth $47.3 million over four years. In his first year with the organization, Graham started 63 of the 76 games he appeared in and notched 11.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.3 rebounds a game.
All 76ers

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets’ Asking Price for Kevin Durant Revealed

For weeks, it’s been rumored that the Brooklyn Nets’ superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons could see a shakeup before the 2022-2023 season begins. Just last season, the Nets were working with Durant, Irving, and James Harden. When Harden grew disgruntled, he was eventually moved to the Philadelphia 76ers and swapped with Simmons.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Held Workout With Notable Point Guard

The Los Angeles Lakers could enter the 2022-23 season with a new-look bench. While they've focused on replacing departed free agents with younger talent thus far, they could look to bring back a veteran. According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers worked out point guard Darren...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

The Jazz Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Donovan Mitchell

Despite trading away Rudy Gobert and Royce O'Neale last week, the Utah Jazz don't plan on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Jazz aren't exploring the market to see what they can get for Mitchell. "After the Gobert trade, there was a belief that Mitchell...
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Free-agent big man joining Lakers despite Celtics interest

Thomas Bryant seemed like an intriguing option for the Celtics in the early stages of NBA free agency, but it appears he's headed to Boston's historic rival. The free-agent big man has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will give him a chance to compete for the starting center position, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported late Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hornets-Lakers Trade Sends Terry Rozier To L.A.

If you’re an avid reader of NBA Analysis, this won’t be the first time you’ve seen a proposal that sends Terry Rozier to the Lakers. In fact, you’ve probably seen such suggestions elsewhere too. Eventually, when a situation makes enough sense, people are bound to identify it.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Nets-Pelicans Trade Sends Kevin Durant To New Orleans

Recently, Kevin Durant issued the trade request heard around the world. Or, at the very least, by anyone who has any interest in the NBA. Name an NBA team. Seriously, pick any one of the league’s 30. It’s guaranteed that a contingent of their fanbase would like to land Kevin Durant. Furthermore, no matter which team they support, they’ll have a case.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Lakers Have Reportedly Discussed 2 Significant Trades

The Los Angeles Lakers were extremely active on the trade market prior to the 2021-22 season. And after their failure to make the playoffs this past season, the organization has been forced to be active yet again. According to reports from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowksi, the Lakers have spoken...
LOS ANGELES, CA
#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Indiana Pacers#The Houston Rockets#Espn
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To 2 Serious Lakers Trade Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers have been named in several trade rumors over the past few weeks. The loudest of those rumors have focused on Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving. Just days after opting into his contract, Kyrie watched as Kevin Durant requested a trade from the team. Irving immediately...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

2022 NBA Summer League: Players to watch for on every team

NBA basketball is returning to the court, but you won’t be seeing the likes of LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo playing just yet. The 2022 NBA Summer League is almost here, a 10-day event in which teams of drafted and undrafted rookies, other youngsters and sometimes former veterans compete in order to stand out and earn a spot on an official 15-man roster (not counting the extra two slots for two-way players).
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers News: NBA Expert Slams Jeanie Buss for Cryptic Tweet

The Lakers are in an interesting spot at the moment. They've signed a slew of young players this offseason to bolster the roster, but the biggest question is whether not the front office will pull out the stops to acquire Nets guard Kyrie Irving. Right at the height of the Kyrie-to-LA rumors this weekend, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss posted a tweet that set off plenty of NBA chatter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Spurs Trade Sends Josh Richardson To L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers have done a solid job of upgrading their roster given the circumstances heading into the NBA offseason. Without cap space to spend, the Lakers had to make do with some exceptions and veteran’s minimum deals. Thus far they have used their mid-level exception on Lonnie...
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Land Ben Simmons In Proposed Trade

The Brooklyn Nets could start next season with 3 All-Stars, or they could start it with none. It's hard to tell what the future holds for the franchise at the moment. While Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have seen a lot of rumors about potential trades, it begs the question if Ben Simmons will be kept or traded should the Nets decide on a full rebuild.
DALLAS, TX

