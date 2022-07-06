ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

HPD wants help finding “persistent felony offender”

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) is asking for the public’s help to locate Jacob S. Willingham.

HPD says Willingham has two indictment warrants of arrest for persistent felony offender charges. Police say Willingham also has two bench warrants for a Failure To Appear for Trial Review for Robbery 1st, Possession of a Handgun by Convicted Felon, Trafficking in Marijuana (8oz < 5lbs), Drug Paraphernalia, and Assault 2nd. HPD says Willingham is 6’3″, 160 pounds, and is 25 years old.

Joint press conference announces fentanyl indictments

If anyone has any information they are asked to call HPD at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

