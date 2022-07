Jude came to Animal Friends through our Humane Investigations Department. This shy guy has made great progress working with shelter staff and volunteers and seeks attention and affection from his favorite people. Jude is an active kitty who enjoys bird watching through the window and playing. He would like a feline sibling to help him build confidence in his new home. He is one of “Yana’s Special Felines, meaning that his requested adoption donation is underwritten, and his new family will receive a starter kit of supplies and other support based on his unique needs.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO