ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Photo Gallery: Sheriff Leon Lott reads to children at Richland Library Southeast

By Amanda Cooper
coladaily.com
 1 day ago

Children and parents in Richland County were all smiles Wednesday morning during 'Fun Patrol Storytime.' The event was held at Richland Library Southeast and celebrated the men and women in blue. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott read the children's book' Officer Buckle and Gloria by Peggy Rathmann. The event...

www.coladaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
coladaily.com

Elizabeth Sanford Zeigler

Elizabeth Sanford Zeigler of Columbia, South Carolina, died suddenly on the afternoon of June 30, 2022, having collapsed while walking her dog, Goose. Elizabeth was born on May 17, 1988, in Columbia, South Carolina, to Belton Townsend Zeigler and Katharine Manning Zeigler. She attended St. John Neumann and AC Moore Elementary Schools before attending the Sandhills School, a school for children with learning differences. She graduated high school from the Pine Ridge School in Burlington, Vermont. Returning to Columbia, she worked as a volunteer for the Trinity Learning Center of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral while pursuing a Certificate in Early Childhood Education at Midlands Technical College, which she received in May 2008. Elizabeth served as hallway supervisor and floater at Trinity Learning Center from 2008 until her death. She loved “her kids” and they loved “Miss Lizzy.”
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Elizabeth (Millie) Fruit Johnson

Elizabeth (Millie) Fruit Johnson, 48, of Columbia, died on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Born in Spartanburg, SC, on April 3, 1974, she was a daughter of Mary Ann Alford Fruit and the late John Phelps Fruit. Millie was a graduate of Spartanburg High School and the College of Charleston. She...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Col. William Edward Brockinton

Col. William Edward Brockinton, US Army (Ret.), died on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Born in Kingstree, SC, on February 11, 1942, he was a son of the late William Kennedy Brockinton and Eleanor Elizabeth Stanley Brown. Col. Brockinton served his country in the United States Army until his retirement in...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

South Carolina State Fair accepting entries for 2022 competitive exhibits

The South Carolina State Fair returns Oct. 12 through 23 and entries are now being accepted for exhibitors. Award-winning exhibits in categories including agriculture, livestock, art, crafts and flowers will have the chance at winning premiums that total up to $300,000. “Competitive exhibits are the heart and soul of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#K 9 Officer Rudy
coladaily.com

Jeanette Suttles Fogle

Jeanette Suttles Fogle died peacefully in her home on July 4, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. Born in Charlotte, NC, she was the daughter of the late Kitty M. Ehrlich and Grover Suttles. Jeanette was a resident of Columbia, SC. Jeanette was married to Harold E. Fogle. Jeanette...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Lt. Col. Robert L. Moore

Lt. Col. Robert L. Moore, US Air Force, (Ret.), 82, of Blythewood, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Born October 23, 1939, in Montgomery, Alabama, he was a son of the late John Henry Moore and Willie Mae Parker Moore. He was a graduate of The University of Alabama where he...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
coladaily.com

Janis Hyatt Braxton

Janis Hyatt Braxton, 77, of West Columbia, died on Friday, July 1, 2022. Born in Whiteville, NC, on September 15, 1945. She was a daughter of the late Annie Pearl Hardee. Mrs. Braxton was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Neal Braxton.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Traffic Alert: Road work in Lexington may cause slight delay

Drivers passing through the Town of Lexington Tuesday afternoon might experience a slight delay. According to the Lexington Police Department (LPD), commuters using North Lake Dr. or Harmon St. in Lexington will experience intermittent lane shifts until 4 p.m. Town of Lexington road crews will be working causing the lanes...
LEXINGTON, SC
coladaily.com

CAE says covered F-16 Fighting Falcon jets observation area coming soon

Aviation enthusiasts can look forward to observing F-16 fighter jets take off from a covered observation area at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) in approximately a month. CAE Executive Director Mike Gula said an observation area would soon be available for the public to see the operations of the South...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy