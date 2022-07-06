Photo Gallery: Sheriff Leon Lott reads to children at Richland Library Southeast

Elizabeth Sanford Zeigler of Columbia, South Carolina, died suddenly on the afternoon of June 30, 2022, having collapsed while walking her dog, Goose. Elizabeth was born on May 17, 1988, in Columbia, South Carolina, to Belton Townsend Zeigler and Katharine Manning Zeigler. She attended St. John Neumann and AC Moore Elementary Schools before attending the Sandhills School, a school for children with learning differences. She graduated high school from the Pine Ridge School in Burlington, Vermont. Returning to Columbia, she worked as a volunteer for the Trinity Learning Center of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral while pursuing a Certificate in Early Childhood Education at Midlands Technical College, which she received in May 2008. Elizabeth served as hallway supervisor and floater at Trinity Learning Center from 2008 until her death. She loved “her kids” and they loved “Miss Lizzy.”

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO