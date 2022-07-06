Photo Gallery: Sheriff Leon Lott reads to children at Richland Library Southeast
By Amanda Cooper
coladaily.com
1 day ago
Children and parents in Richland County were all smiles Wednesday morning during 'Fun Patrol Storytime.' The event was held at Richland Library Southeast and celebrated the men and women in blue. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott read the children's book' Officer Buckle and Gloria by Peggy Rathmann. The event...
Elizabeth Sanford Zeigler of Columbia, South Carolina, died suddenly on the afternoon of June 30, 2022, having collapsed while walking her dog, Goose. Elizabeth was born on May 17, 1988, in Columbia, South Carolina, to Belton Townsend Zeigler and Katharine Manning Zeigler. She attended St. John Neumann and AC Moore Elementary Schools before attending the Sandhills School, a school for children with learning differences. She graduated high school from the Pine Ridge School in Burlington, Vermont. Returning to Columbia, she worked as a volunteer for the Trinity Learning Center of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral while pursuing a Certificate in Early Childhood Education at Midlands Technical College, which she received in May 2008. Elizabeth served as hallway supervisor and floater at Trinity Learning Center from 2008 until her death. She loved “her kids” and they loved “Miss Lizzy.”
Elizabeth (Millie) Fruit Johnson, 48, of Columbia, died on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Born in Spartanburg, SC, on April 3, 1974, she was a daughter of Mary Ann Alford Fruit and the late John Phelps Fruit. Millie was a graduate of Spartanburg High School and the College of Charleston. She...
Col. William Edward Brockinton, US Army (Ret.), died on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Born in Kingstree, SC, on February 11, 1942, he was a son of the late William Kennedy Brockinton and Eleanor Elizabeth Stanley Brown. Col. Brockinton served his country in the United States Army until his retirement in...
The South Carolina State Fair returns Oct. 12 through 23 and entries are now being accepted for exhibitors. Award-winning exhibits in categories including agriculture, livestock, art, crafts and flowers will have the chance at winning premiums that total up to $300,000. “Competitive exhibits are the heart and soul of the...
Jeanette Suttles Fogle died peacefully in her home on July 4, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. Born in Charlotte, NC, she was the daughter of the late Kitty M. Ehrlich and Grover Suttles. Jeanette was a resident of Columbia, SC. Jeanette was married to Harold E. Fogle. Jeanette...
Lt. Col. Robert L. Moore, US Air Force, (Ret.), 82, of Blythewood, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Born October 23, 1939, in Montgomery, Alabama, he was a son of the late John Henry Moore and Willie Mae Parker Moore. He was a graduate of The University of Alabama where he...
The Lexington Police Department is assisting with a gas line break, causing traffic to be detoured from Augusta Rd./US-1 and I-20. Both routes are completely closed, including interstate ramps. Businesses and residences in the area being evacuated with the guidance of the County of Lexington Fire Service. Traffic is being...
Janis Hyatt Braxton, 77, of West Columbia, died on Friday, July 1, 2022. Born in Whiteville, NC, on September 15, 1945. She was a daughter of the late Annie Pearl Hardee. Mrs. Braxton was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Neal Braxton.
Drivers passing through the Town of Lexington Tuesday afternoon might experience a slight delay. According to the Lexington Police Department (LPD), commuters using North Lake Dr. or Harmon St. in Lexington will experience intermittent lane shifts until 4 p.m. Town of Lexington road crews will be working causing the lanes...
Aviation enthusiasts can look forward to observing F-16 fighter jets take off from a covered observation area at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) in approximately a month. CAE Executive Director Mike Gula said an observation area would soon be available for the public to see the operations of the South...
