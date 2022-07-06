WOODBRIDGE, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Clark resident Jen Valencia still works part time for Instacart at Wegman's market on August 26, 2020 in Woodbridge, New Jersey. Photo credit Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Grocery shopping for healthy foods has been a challenge for many people in the United States as inflation has continued to rise, causing the prices at supermarkets to skyrocket.

Luckily, for those looking to stay clear of another frozen meal or trip to the drive-thru, registered dieticians at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center gave a handful of tips for shopping healthy on a budget.

"While we often hear that it’s more expensive to eat healthy, that’s not necessarily true," a spokesperson for The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center said in an email.

"For example, a 2-pound bag of carrots costs about 5 cents per ounce and will probably last a lot longer than a bag of potato chips—a snack that will run you 16 cents an ounce."

The first tip to shop and eat healthier while not overspending is to "keep healthy staples readily available." By that, the dieticians suggest having items like brown rice, canned beans, eggs, frozen fruits and vegetables, and whole wheat pasta in your house to "encourage you to cook at home instead of resorting to fast food."

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistic's latest Consumer Price Index Summary published on June 10, the food index increased by 1.2% in May and the food at home index increased by 1.4%. The increased prices have affected most grocery items, especially meats, making it harder for people to afford a traditional meal.

Instead of buying the usual ground beef or chicken breast, the dieticians recommended that people "make more meatless meals." They pointed out that purchasing beans or tofu is much cheaper than other proteins.

Plenty of people love to buy something at the store that's already prepared, washed, or cut for them; but, that often means it's more expensive. The dieticians then advised people "don’t buy pre-cut produce." They added that pre-cut produce usually has a shorter shelf life and will go bad faster than the produce you have to prepare yourself.

American shoppers are often very loyal to the brands they love, and could never imagine purchasing off-brand cereal or chips. However, the dieticians suggested that people should "choose store brands" because they are often cheaper and it's likely that "you won’t even notice the difference."

Another easy tip to shop healthier on a budget is to "buy bulk if possible." If you know your household goes through certain items faster than others, then check to see if the store has a bulk size. If not, taking a trip to a wholesale store like Costco or Sam's Club for better bulk deals could be worth it.

Sometimes you head to the grocery store with the goal of buying only a few things, and end up spending hundreds of dollars on impulse purchases. That's why the dieticians advised to "stick to your list" and added a recommendation that could save you from overspending next time at the store.

"Go grocery shopping after you’ve had a balanced meal. You’ll be less tempted by foods that sound good at the moment," the spokesperson said. "Even better, order your groceries online. Even if there is a convenience fee, you’ll likely end up still paying less by avoiding impulse buys."