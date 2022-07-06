Highland Park shooting: How to talk to kids about US gun violence in the news
By Nicole Pelletiere
Fox News
1 day ago
American parents may be wondering and worrying about how they should speak to their children about violence in the U.S., after a gunman opened fire on July 4 during a parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. Neighbors and families had gathered, of course, to celebrate Independence Day on...
Georgetown University law professor Rosa Brooks blamed the Highland Park mass shooting on Americans being "slaves" to the Constitution, "written more than 230 years ago by a tiny group of white slave-owning men," Tuesday. At a Fourth of July parade in Illinois, an armed gunman shot and killed at least...
Robert Bobby Crimo, a 22-year-old, was arrested for the massacre at Highland Park, Illinois during July 4 parade. An ardent supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, he was arrested following a police pursuit in Lake Forest, Illinois.
Children who were forced to shelter in place after a gunman opened fire at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, filled in colouring books in the basement of a business in the Illinois city as law enforcement searched for the fugitive suspect. In an image tweeted by...
A 14-YEAR-OLD cheerleader who went missing with a pal a week ago disappeared "like a ghost" and then sent a chilling message saying “HELP", her sister revealed. The two teenagers Aysha Cross and Emilee Solomon, both 14, were finally found by human trafficking cops in Georgetown, Texas, about an hour away from their home in McGregor, Texas, last night after an Amber Alert was launched for them.
Simple advice from a friend to stay near the door may have saved Yenifer Yulisa Cardona Tomás from the deadly fate that befell 53 other migrants when they were abandoned trapped in a sweltering semi-trailer last week on the edge of San Antonio. Speaking by phone from her hospital...
Footage appearing to show the arrest of alleged mass shooter Robert Crimo III has sparked debate after a police officer asked him to “do me a favour”. Yesterday, at least six people were killed and many more were injured when a gunman on a rooftop opened fire on a 4 July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.
Three children whose bodies were found in a suburban Minneapolis lake over the holiday weekend died in drownings that were classified as homicides, and their mother died of a drowning that was suicide, authorities said Tuesday as they also identified the victims. Searchers recovered the bodies of Molly Cheng and...
At school on Friday, July 1, 4 1/2-year-old Liora drew four white crayon figures on black paper, smiling beneath a neon firework display. This was a picture of her family—Liora, her mother, her father, and her 2-year-old brother—at the Highland Park July 4th celebration and fireworks. The event would be canceled, the community shaken after a mass shooting at the morning parade left seven dead and dozens injured. In its place, an hours-long manhunt would spread terror through the Chicago suburb as residents sheltered in place and rumors about the suspect’s whereabouts raced across social media. When evening fell, instead of watching fireworks, Liora would be huddled in her parents’ room, asking about the “bad man that wants to shoot us” while her little brother kept repeating “scary part, run.”
Vice President Kamala Harris went viral on Tuesday for comments she made in Highland Park, Illinois, following the horrific Independence Day parade massacre. Just one day after the mass shooting that resulted in seven killed and over 30 injured, Harris visited the northern suburb of Chicago to meet with local law enforcement.
Greg Gutfeld pointed out Tuesday on "The Five" that recent mass shooters appear to fit a certain mold and discussed what the media can do to stop sensationalizing these tragedies. GREG GUTFELD: I think every one of these cases, these fiends fit a type. They are these very White, unstable,...
Alexander Sandoval and his family were among many gathered along a parade route in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday for the Independence Day parade. Then deadly chaos erupted. "We saw people fall to the ground and people run," Sandoval told Reuters. That's when he picked up his son and younger...
An Illinois mother was livestreaming the Highland Park July 4 parade when gunfire erupted, prompting mass panic as paradegoers scattered. Witness Gina Troiani, whose son was scheduled to walk in the parade with his daycare class, described the shooting Tuesday on "America's Newsroom," detailing the moment she knew it was time to flee for safety.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- They were grandparents, teachers, and most importantly beloved by their family and community. There are seven people forever intertwined in tragedy after the mass shooting at the July 4th parade in Highland Park. Among them were Irina and Kevin McCarthy, whose 2-year-old son has now...
The suspect in Monday's July 4th parade mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, entered a synagogue during Passover in April just a few blocks away from where the massacre would eventually take place, but left shortly after being noticed by security guards and congregants. "He entered wearing a yarmulke yet...
Fox News co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro explained Wednesday on "The Five" why the father of July 4 parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo is potentially culpable in the tragedy. JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: If you go into a home and there are 17 knives and one sword and one dagger, and the individual had tried to kill himself a few months earlier, you don’t take the knives and then say, "Gee, you know, we are going to leave him here." We already know he is suicidal, may have been homicidal with all of these knives, they did not give the information to the state police and then when he tried to commit suicide, and they say that they did give the information of the knives to the state police. They could’ve prosecuted that kid early on, or they could’ve gotten him the mental health he needed.
Utah authorities have named a suspect in the unsolved disappearance of 19-year-old farmer Dylan Rounds, who was last heard from on May 28 when he told his grandmother he needed to get his grain truck out of the rain. James Brenner, 58, is being held at the Weber County Jail...
Officials weighed in on the Highland Park tragedy yesterday with pointed statements about gun policy and mental health. Within hours, the shooting became the latest fodder for the ongoing political debates on gun rights and the causes of gun violence. President Joe Biden: "Jill and I are shocked by the...
Two of the six people killed on Monday at a mass shooting during an Independence Day parade in Illinois have been identified. Nicholas Toledo, a 70-year-old Mexican native, and Jacki Sundheim, were both killed on Monday. Toledo was in town visiting his family, according to a report from Reuters. “My...
Richmond Police received a tip about a potential mass shooting on July 4 and were able to thwart the attack before it happened. Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith is set to hold a press conference at 2 P.M. EDT to reveal details of the planned attack and police response, NBC12 reported.
Comments / 0