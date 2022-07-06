ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Cover Band to perform at Brick Library

By Madison Chris
Star News Group
Star News Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fE4G8_0gWljK2x00

BRICK— The cover band Rhythm N’ Sound will perform at the Ocean County Library in Brick on Saturday July 9 at 2 p.m.

Rhythm N’ Sound is known for its performances of classic standards, Doo-Wop, Rock N’ Roll, Motown, and Classic Rock. Be ready for possible renditions of the Beach Boys, “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “My Girl,” and “Walk Like a Man,” songs they are known for performing.

To register for the event, type in the URL https://bit.ly/3xNXiEP where you will be directed to the Ocean County Library’s calendar of events and a tab reading “sign up.”

