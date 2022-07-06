ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
54% of people say life is almost pre-COVID normal, according to poll

By Lauren Barry
 1 day ago

As summer 2022 rolls in, more than half of the 1,001 adults polled by AP/NORC in May said that life is “somewhat” the same as it was before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to results released Tuesday.

While only 12% said that life had returned completely to the pre-pandemic norm, 54% said it was at least somewhat there and 34% said it is not yet the same.

Most respondents had participated in the following activities: socializing in person with friends or neighbors (81%), going to bars or restaurants (67%), visiting with older relatives in person (61%), and traveling (54%).

For those who said their life is completely the same as before the pandemic, 56% said they thought it was mostly good, 9% said it was mostly bad and 35% said it was neither good nor bad. Meanwhile, 45% those who said things were somewhat back to normal said it was mostly good, 14% said it was mostly bad and 40% said it was neither good nor bad. A majority of those who said things are not yet the same believe that is neither good nor bad (49%), with only 12% saying it is mostly good and 39% saying it is mostly bad.

Most of the people surveyed (70%) are not parents of children under 18 years old. Just 8% said they were working remote as a paid employee, compared to 37% working in-person as a paid employee. A significant amount (22%) were retired and smaller percentages were self-employed or out of work.

Overall, 45% of people said they were “not worried at all” about the coronavirus, slightly lower than a poll conducted in April. Though there was an increase in case numbers this spring, that trend was apparently going down during the last weeks of June, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

When it comes to pandemic-prevention measures, the poll found that most respondents (32%) consider masking important, but not essential, as well as regular testing (32%). They considered vaccination essential (39%), as well as boosters (38%). As of June 22, more than 78% of people in the U.S.
had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dallas, TX
