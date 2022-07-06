ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

The American Kennel Club Recognizes the 'Sturdy' Bracco Italiano as Its 200th Dog Breed

By Kelli Bender
People
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bracco Italiano is joining the world's largest purebred dog club. On Wednesday, the American Kennel Club (AKC), the world's largest purebred dog registry, announced that the Bracco Italiano has received full recognition and is the AKC's 200th registered dog breed. "We at the AKC are thrilled to welcome...

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Dog Breeds That Are Best for Guard Duty

The terms “watchdog” and “guard dog” are sometimes used interchangeably, but they denote different functions. Watch dogs have one job: to raise the alert when they detect something unusual, such as an intruder. For that reason, the size of the dog doesn’t matter, though the ability to bark loudly does. Guard dogs, by contrast, should […]
ANIMALS
Fatherly

The 8 Best Family Dog Breeds You’ve Never Heard Of

Americans love Labrador Retrievers. For 28 straight years, the Lab has been the most popular dog breed in the United States — and for good reason. They’re family dogs, patient pets as easy to train as they are to love. But the greatness of a breed — a few breeds actually, Golden Retrievers and German Shepherds are pretty damn popular too — doesn’t diminish the promise of other breeds. And that fundamental canine truth is self-evident by the lint brush-wielding presenters at the American Kennel Club’s annual Meet The Breeds event. Held at the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan, home of the New York Auto Show and glass-ceilinged site of Hillary Clinton’s abortive victory party, the showcase is a branding event for 140 dog breeds. Breed reps, a group of dog-loving front row sitters, come to sell visitors on their beloved genetic riffs on canis lupus familiaris and direct them toward responsible breeders.
ANIMALS
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Obedient Dog Breeds

Obedience is a very desirable trait in a pet dog and an absolute necessity in a working dog. The American Kennel Club recommends that every dog owner consider some form of obedience training for their canine, not just to ensure good behavior but to establish good communication skills. Obedience is one of the AKC’s oldest […]
PETS
Salon

The 20 cutest dog breeds, according to science

This story originally appeared on Mental Floss. Sorry, dog owners: Insisting your pet is the cutest creature on Earth doesn't necessarily make it true. Some dog breeds are objectively more adorable than others—at least according to a mathematical ratio that appears frequently in art and nature. To quantify cuteness...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Breeds#Companion Dog#The Bracco Italiano#Akc#The Sporting Group
pawtracks.com

8 reasons to adopt a Maine Coon as your next family pet (and 2 reasons not to)

If you’re thinking about adopting a cat, one of the more common breeds that you often hear about is the Maine Coon. This distinctive cat breed has an impressive appearance, and once you’ve met a Maine Coon, it’s hard to forget it. But is this breed right for you? When deciding, it’s important to look beyond just the cat’s physical appearance. The Maine Coon personality is the driving force behind why so many people love this breed, and why Maine Coons are so sought after. Whether you’re thinking of adopting a cat from a rescue or buying one from a breeder, you might want to include the Maine Coon on your list of top breed candidates.
The Independent

Former pet industry worker warns against adopting these five ‘worst’ dog breeds

Dogs truly are a man’s best friend, so it makes sense that pet owners would get defensive if they were told their furry friend is one of the worst dog breeds to own.A woman on TikTok has sparked a debate after listing the five dog breeds she would never own after working in the pet industry. The video, which received more than seven million views on the platform, caused many dog owners to defend their specific dog breed in the comments, while others agreed with her controversial opinions.The TikToker, who goes by @chilicheesechelsea online, captioned her video with a...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
topdogtips.com

Labradoodle Dog Breed Profile

It shouldn't be surprising that a Labradoodle gained a lot of popularity quickly. These dogs were initially bred as hypoallergenic guide dogs, as the first planned crosses of a Labrador Retriever and Poodle. These pups were arranged by the Royal Guide Dogs Association of Australia. This hybrid resulted in a...
ANIMALS
topdogtips.com

Portuguese Water Dog Breed Profile

Residing on the warm coast of Portugal, the Portuguese Water Dog Breed helped fishermen in their labor day to night. These loyal, mighty, and diligent creatures became second in command with herding fishing nets and compiling fishing equipment. The Portuguese Water Dog became next in line savants of the sea.
ANIMALS
PetsRadar

8 active and energetic Australian dog breeds

These Australian dog breeds are well worth considering if you're looking for a spirited companion to join you in your active lifestyle. Australian dog breeds are amongst the most hard-working pups on the planet, with bucket loads of energy that make them well suited to homes with active lifestyles. Whether you’re looking for a herding dog or a canine companion who will be as enthusiastic about adventures in the great outdoors as you are, Australian dog breeds are well worth considering.
ANIMALS
psychologytoday.com

Yanking a Dog's Leash: A Welfare Concern for Dogs and Humans

I have had a long-term interest in the behavior of dogs and the nature of dog-human relationships, and I'm always looking at what dogs are doing with other dogs and with their and other humans. It's easy to observe leashed dogs on a walk so I keep track of what's happening on both ends of the leash. It always surprises me that there are so few data reporting what dogs and humans are doing when tethered together; I collected information by watching 100 different people walking their dogs on the streets around Boulder, Colorado. Most dogs didn't seem to be having a good time.1.
BOULDER, CO
notabully.org

Are German Shepherds a Good Fit For First-Time Dog Owners?

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. There are a rising number of households all over the world looking to add a dog to their family. With so many different breeds of dogs to choose from, it can be overwhelming for first-time dog owners!
PETS
topdogtips.com

Cockapoo Dog Breed Profile

The cockapoo holds the intelligence of a poodle and the sweet, loving nature of a cocker spaniel. It's no surprise that this breed is considered one of the most sought-after crossbreeds in the United States. As a low-shedding breed, this pup comes in many colors and sizes to please virtually...
ANIMALS
thehappypuppysite.com

Cane Corso Rottweiler Mix Breed Traits

The Cane Corso Rottweiler mix combines two loyal giants – the Cane Corso Italiano and the Rottweiler. Also known as a Rotticorso, this powerful and athletic mixed breed has two working dog breeds as its parents, and has much to offer experienced owners who can give them a task. Similar in type to the Mastiff, these shepherding, droving, herding and guarding dogs benefit from positive training methods. They live around ten years and can weigh up to a whopping 135lbs. Today we shine the spotlight on this relatively unknown hybrid dog, to help you decide if the Cane Corso Rottweiler mix is the right pet or working companion for you.
PETS
topdogtips.com

Papillon Dog Breed Profile

The Papillon dog breed is a little dog whose lineage is the toy spaniel. Neither hostile nor shy, it is a dog that is friendly to all. It gets along with cats and other dogs if socialized at an early age. Its openness to strangers and other dogs makes the dog a favorite of all who sees it.
PETS
pawtracks.com

The best dog food for dachshunds: 5 healthy choices for your pup

Whether you’re bringing home a spunky, short-legged Dachshund for the first time or are simply thinking about changing up your pup’s diet, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve gathered some of the most important facts about the sausage dog diet, including what to look for, what to avoid, and a few of our favorite recommendations.
PETS
katzenworld.co.uk

What are the Cat Friendly Solutions for Feral and Street Cats?

This article first appeared on iCatCare here and more about their work with unowned cats can be found here. Feral and street cats cannot simply be picked up and taken to a veterinarian for neutering and they cannot be kept for long recovery periods in veterinary cages. They need to be treated to an extent as wild animals because they do not tolerate handling (and thus can be dangerous) and can find proximity to people highly distressing.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy