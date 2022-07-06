ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Laurens, Telfair by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Clinch, Northern Ware by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 22:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways, and especially at night. Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Brantley; Clinch; Northern Ware; Pierce; Wayne Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall will impact portions of Pierce, southeastern Atkinson, northwestern Brantley, northwestern Ware, southeastern Bacon, southwestern Wayne, north central Clinch and southeastern Appling Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1054 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall along a line extending from near Screven to near Argyle. Movement was generally toward the east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Waycross, Jesup, Blackshear, Patterson, Surrency, Gardi, Screven, Odum, Offerman and Pebble Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Baldwin; Banks; Barrow; Bartow; Bibb; Bleckley; Butts; Carroll; Catoosa; Chattahoochee; Chattooga; Cherokee; Clarke; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; Crawford; Crisp; Dade; DeKalb; Dodge; Dooly; Douglas; Emanuel; Fayette; Floyd; Forsyth; Glascock; Gordon; Greene; Gwinnett; Hall; Hancock; Haralson; Harris; Heard; Henry; Houston; Jackson; Jasper; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Laurens; Macon; Madison; Marion; Meriwether; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Murray; Muscogee; Newton; North Fulton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Paulding; Peach; Pike; Polk; Pulaski; Putnam; Rockdale; Schley; South Fulton; Spalding; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Taliaferro; Taylor; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Troup; Twiggs; Upson; Walker; Walton; Warren; Washington; Webster; Wheeler; Whitfield; Wilcox; Wilkes; Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Outflow from showers and thunderstorms may keep heat index values lower in areas where convection initiates in the morning and early afternoon, but generally heat index values are expected to reach criteria for the majority of the advised area.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA

