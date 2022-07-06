ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, NC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McDowell, Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: McDowell; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Northeastern Rutherford County in western North Carolina * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 404 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southeast of Marion, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Sunshine, Thermal City, Fero, Dysartsville, Union Mills and Glenwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Afternoon thunderstorms expected in Triad with heat index breaking 100°

(WGHP) — Heat, humidity, and afternoon thunderstorms. You know the drill. Heat Advisories will be in effect for Alamance, Chatham, Davie, Montgomery and Rowan counties this afternoon until 7 p.m. It will be partly cloudy through lunchtime, then we’re expecting strong to severe thunderstorms to develop. They will start to the northwest and tumble across the […]
ALAMANCE, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alamance, Alexander, Alleghany, Anson, Burke, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alamance; Alexander; Alleghany; Anson; Burke; Cabarrus; Caldwell; Caswell; Catawba; Chatham; Cleveland; Davidson; Davie; Durham; Edgecombe; Forsyth; Franklin; Gaston; Granville; Guilford; Halifax; Hertford; Iredell; Lee; Lincoln; McDowell; Mecklenburg; Montgomery; Moore; Nash; Northampton; Orange; Person; Polk; Randolph; Richmond; Rockingham; Rowan; Rutherford; Stanly; Stokes; Surry; Union; Vance; Wake; Warren; Wilkes; Yadkin SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 446 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALAMANCE ALEXANDER ALLEGHANY ANSON BURKE CABARRUS CALDWELL CASWELL CATAWBA CHATHAM CLEVELAND DAVIDSON DAVIE DURHAM EDGECOMBE FORSYTH FRANKLIN GASTON GRANVILLE GUILFORD HALIFAX HERTFORD IREDELL LEE LINCOLN MCDOWELL MECKLENBURG MONTGOMERY MOORE NASH NORTHAMPTON ORANGE PERSON POLK RANDOLPH RICHMOND ROCKINGHAM ROWAN RUTHERFORD STANLY STOKES SURRY UNION VANCE WAKE WARREN WILKES YADKIN
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 449 pm EDT, Jul 6th 2022

NCZ001-002-018-019-062130- Ashe NC-Wilkes NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC- …A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Alleghany,. northwestern Wilkes, northern Watauga and Ashe Counties in. northwestern North Carolina through 530 PM EDT…. At 449 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Trout, or over Ashland, moving east at 20...
WILKES COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC at 514 pm EDT, Jul 5th 2022

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a. Southeastern Alleghany County in northwestern North Carolina…. East central Watauga County in northwestern North Carolina…. Southeastern Ashe County in northwestern North Carolina…. Northern Yadkin County in northwestern North Carolina…. Until 630 PM EDT. At 513...
ASHE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

One dead after drowning in Lake Norman

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has died after drowning in Lake Norman on Thursday, authorities have confirmed. Crews were searching for the missing person in the area of Pender Pointe Place. A recovery was made Thursday evening. More information will be added as it becomes available.
ACCIDENTS
WBTV

Deadly crash closes lanes on I-85 S near Graham St. in Charlotte

First responders say the road will be shut down for an extended period of time. Officials at Charlotte Douglas say this weekend will be one of the busiest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. Car crashes into home overnight in northeast Mecklenburg County. Updated: Jul. 1,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus County bridge to close for repairs

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews will temporarily close the bridge taking Cabarrus Avenue over Irish Buffalo Creek on July 11, weather permitting. The closure is necessary for crews to perform full-depth bridge deck repairs anticipated to continue into the first week of August. Drivers...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of July 4

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments June 24-30: Azucar Cuban Restaurant, 15905 N. Old Statesville Road – 96 Bagel Bin & Deli, 9815 Sam Furr Road – 98 Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 16408 Northcross Drive – 96.
Taylorsville Times

Alexander man wins $100,000

RALEIGH – Daniel Costner of Taylorsville stopped to get a drink, tried his luck on a new lottery game, and found himself the first winner of the game’s $100,000 prize, according to a NC Lottery Commission press release. “I was stunned,” Costner said. “I had to sit there...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
The Daily South

Casings From Thousands of Molting Flies Pile Up on North Carolina Lake

A suspected fish kill at a North Carolina lake turned out to be something much less alarming. According to Yadkin Riverkeeper, the "gross" scum covering parts of High Rock Lake outside Salisbury is actually the result of thousands of molting mayflies shedding their casings. "It's gross and scummy, but doesn't...
SALISBURY, NC
my40.tv

What's under construction near White Oaks Plaza in Spindale?

SPINDALE, N.C. (WLOS) — A project is underway to bring more businesses to Spindale. "I was wondering what is going up across from White Oaks Plaza in Spindale?" wrote a viewer named Mamie. The nearly 15-acre site is being developed for commercial use and is called Gateway West Commerce...
SPINDALE, NC
caldwelljournal.com

Multi-Agency Live Burn Exercise to Take Place in Hudson

HUDSON, NC (July 7, 2022) – On Thursday, July 7, Hudson Fire Department and Caldwell Emergency Services with assistance from Hudson Police Department will host a multi-agency live burn exercise at the old Throneburg Store, located at the intersection of Main Street (US Hwy 321-A) and Throneburg Avenue. Personnel...
HUDSON, NC
my40.tv

Drone shot out of sky in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Investigators are working to track down the person who shot down a man's drone in Burke County on Sunday. Dan Brand, a drone pilot certified by the FAA, was trying to get the perfect aerial shot of Burke County's mountains and sunset when someone opened fire.

