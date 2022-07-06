Paul Cao’s Souffle Pancakes

Celebrity chef and World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés is set to open two rooftop restaurants, a poolside bites location and two bars downtown this week, heading the food and beverage operations for the Conrad hotel, which is located across the street from Walt Disney Concert Hall and within mixed-use complex the Grand. The concepts from Andrés’ hospitality group, ThinkFoodGroup, are expected to launch July 8, including San Laurel, a Spanish restaurant that riffs on Southern California sensibility and produce for breakfast and dinner, with dishes such as whole veal shank; the beach-club-inspired Agua Viva, which combines Latin and Asian flavors for lunch and dinner; the pool-deck menu of Airlight, which serves cocktails and fresh-squeezed juices in addition to bites such as grilled skewers; the Beaudry Room, which serves classic-leaning cocktails; and Sed, a cocktail bar prioritizing seasonality. A forthcoming steakhouse, Bazaar Meat, will open at a later date on the 6th floor of the Grand.
Comments / 0