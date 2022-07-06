ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, IN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Floyd, Harrison by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 15:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Floyd; Harrison...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Ohio The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Butler County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Ohio County in central Kentucky * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 401 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hartford, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Butler and southeastern Ohio Counties, including the following locations... Prentiss, Shultztown, Rosine, Horton, Windy Hill, Select, Mchenry, Beaver Dam, Rob Roy and Sandefur Crossing. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Franklin, Scott, Shelby, Woodford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anderson; Franklin; Scott; Shelby; Woodford The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Shelby County in central Kentucky Northern Woodford County in central Kentucky Scott County in central Kentucky Northeastern Anderson County in central Kentucky Franklin County in central Kentucky * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 412 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Frankfort to 6 miles south of Shelbyville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. Law enforcement has reported numerous trees down with this line as it passed through Shelby County. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Georgetown and Lawrenceburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Kenton; Lawrence; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 442 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP KENTON LAWRENCE LEWIS MASON OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Hardin, Jessamine by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bourbon; Boyle; Clark; Fayette; Garrard; Hardin; Jessamine; Larue; Madison; Marion; Mercer; Nelson; Nicholas; Washington; Woodford SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 443 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL KENTUCKY BOURBON BOYLE CLARK FAYETTE GARRARD JESSAMINE MADISON MERCER NICHOLAS WOODFORD IN NORTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY HARDIN LARUE NELSON WASHINGTON IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY MARION THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDSTOWN, CARLISLE, DANVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, HARRODSBURG, HODGENVILLE, LANCASTER, LEBANON, LEXINGTON, NICHOLASVILLE, PARIS, RICHMOND, SPRINGFIELD, VERSAILLES, AND WINCHESTER.
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Floyd County, IN
State
Kentucky State
County
Harrison County, IN
State
Indiana State
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dearborn; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR OHIO...SOUTHEASTERN RIPLEY...DEARBORN...NORTHERN SWITZERLAND CENTRAL BOONE...CENTRAL GALLATIN AND WEST CENTRAL HAMILTON COUNTIES At 210 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dillsboro, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Harrison, Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Aurora, Rising Sun, Bright, Hidden Valley, Burlington, Cleves, Milan, Warsaw, Dillsboro, Shawnee, Moores Hill, Taylor Creek, Miami Heights, Blue Jay, Mack, Guilford and Wilmington. This includes I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 4 and 8. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Burn bans in effect in several southern Indiana communities due to dry conditions

Burn bans are now in place around different southern Indiana communities due to hot, dry conditions. In Vanderburgh County, an open burn ban is in effect until further notice. Officials say the ban focuses on things like recreational fires, burn barrels, and agricultural/ditch clearing, and does not include cooking fires in charcoal or gas grills. Violators of the ban could be fined $500.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm#Audubon Park#Spring Mill#Mph
Wave 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked on I-265 West in Jeffersonville due to overturned semi

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana Department of Traffic said all lanes have been closed on I-265 West in Jeffersonville due to an overturned semi on Wednesday night. Around 10:30 p.m., INDOT officials said a semi overturned between Old Salem Road and Port Road in Jeffersonville. No other information was provided.
WEHT/WTVW

Man with warrant out of Crawford County arrested

ORANGE CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a man who had a warrant out of Crawford County. ISP says on July 6 around 7:54 p.m., Sergeant Mike Allen attempted to stop a motorcycle in French Lick for Distracted Driving. Police say the driver, Ricky Daugherty, of Taswell, refused to stop. ISP says the motorcycle left the roadway, drove through a yard and then Daugherty fled on foot. Police say a foot pursuit ensued and Daugherty was taken into custody without further incident.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Ramps from I-65 to I-64 East closed due to crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An accident involving a flatbed truck hauling vehicles has closed several downtown interstate ramps. The crash was reported just before 11:30 a.m. on the ramps from I-65 North and South to I-64 east. The crash scene is near Lynn Family Stadium. It is unknown it anyone...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Wave 3

Man taken to hospital after crash in Trimble Co.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Trimble County Monday afternoon. Around 3:46 p.m., Milton Fire and Rescue was called to respond to an injury accident on Highway 36 and Riverdale Road, according to their social media post. Early investigation found a...
WKYT 27

Victims identified in fiery wrong-way crash on Bluegrass Parkway

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The names of the two people killed in a fiery crash in Mercer County have been released. The coroner’s office says the victims have been identified as 82-year-old Donald Jackson, of Harrison County, and 33-year-old Joshua W. Eversole, of Nelson County. The crash happened...
wdrb.com

Canal on the Ohio River near downtown Louisville being dredged

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of the Ohio River is being dredged by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the Portland Canal for routine maintenance of the channel. Dredging is the excavation of silt and other material from the bottom of bodies of water. It's done because silt and materials wash downstream, causing sedimentation to gradually fill channels and harbors.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy