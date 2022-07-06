ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

Committee to discuss process to select two new Douglas Co. judges

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Nominating Commission for Douglas County will discuss the process to choose two new judges. The Kansas Supreme Court says the Seventh Judicial District Nominating Commission is set to meet via...

www.wibw.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Douglas County, KS
Government
County
Douglas County, KS
The Associated Press

Judge: Execution can't proceed without religious requests

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has issued a temporary order telling Texas prison officials that they can carry out next week’s scheduled execution of a death row inmate only if they grant all of his religious accommodations, including allowing his spiritual adviser to hold his hand when he receives a lethal injection. Ramiro Gonzales is scheduled to be executed July 13 for fatally shooting 18-year-old Bridget Townsend, a southwest Texas woman whose remains were found nearly two years after she vanished in 2001. Gonzales, 39, has asked that when he is executed, his spiritual adviser be allowed in the death chamber so she can pray aloud, hold his hand and place her other hand on his chest. “Receiving God’s touch is a sacred concept in the Bible and even the lepers were touched by God. The specific physical contact I have requested is vitally important to me as I am making my spiritual transition into the paradise of God,” Gonzales said in court documents filed last month.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Politics Courts#Politics State#Douglas Co#The Nominating Commission#The Kansas Supreme Court
International Business Times

January 6 Panel To Hold Prime Time Hearing Next Thursday -source

The congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold a hearing on the evening of July 14, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The hearing will be the second one to take place next week and is aimed at reaching...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Minnesota

"Will have a devastating impact": Minnesota lawmakers respond to court's EPA decision

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Supreme Court on Thursday limited the power of the Environmental Protection Agency to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, delivering a significant blow to the Biden administration's efforts to fight climate change.Minnesota lawmakers were swift to respond to the decision, with Sen. Tina Smith calling the decision "deeply flawed.""For more than fifty years, the Clean Air Act has reduced pollution and improved air quality and health for families in Minnesota and across the country. Fifteen years ago, a conservative-majority court correctly ruled that this law could be the basis for regulating greenhouse gases—a decision that was reaffirmed...
MINNESOTA STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Supreme Court ‘renounces’ use of photo with judges to promote Schmitt

The Missouri Supreme Court on Friday said it had reported the use of an officially produced photo of three court judges with Attorney General Eric Schmitt for possible ethics violations after it showed up in a campaign mailer promoting him for U.S. Senate. The statement from the court, stating it “renounces the use” of the […] The post Missouri Supreme Court ‘renounces’ use of photo with judges to promote Schmitt appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Associated Press

Wisconsin court sides with former PSC member in line dispute

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Thursday sided with a former member of the state Public Service Commission who did not want to turn over his cellphone in a fight over the approval of a new power line. The court said there was no evidence that Mike Huebsch’s private communications with utility executives influenced his vote to approve the nearly $500 million project in 2019. Huebsch is a former Republican speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly and was a member of former Gov. Scott Walker’s Cabinet. The Supreme Court ruled that an “appearance of bias” does not amount to a violation of due process, as opponents had argued. The Supreme Court, in its 4-3 ruling, did not address the approval of the power line. Instead, the court said the lower courts were wrong to rule that Huebsch should have to turn over his cellphone to be searched for messages he may have sent or received with those connected to the power line project.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy