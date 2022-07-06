Committee to discuss process to select two new Douglas Co. judges

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Thursday sided with a former member of the state Public Service Commission who did not want to turn over his cellphone in a fight over the approval of a new power line. The court said there was no evidence that Mike Huebsch’s private communications with utility executives influenced his vote to approve the nearly $500 million project in 2019. Huebsch is a former Republican speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly and was a member of former Gov. Scott Walker’s Cabinet. The Supreme Court ruled that an “appearance of bias” does not amount to a violation of due process, as opponents had argued. The Supreme Court, in its 4-3 ruling, did not address the approval of the power line. Instead, the court said the lower courts were wrong to rule that Huebsch should have to turn over his cellphone to be searched for messages he may have sent or received with those connected to the power line project.

