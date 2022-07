Click here to read the full article. Blondie have excavated a work-in-progress demo of the song that became Autoamerican’s “Go Through It” for their upcoming Against the Odds box set. The track, whose scratch title was “I Love You Honey, Give Me a Beer,” features Debbie Harry singing different lyrics and lacks the mariachi horns the band later added — but otherwise, it sounds as polished as the studio version. The group possibly wrote “I Love You Honey” to be included on the soundtrack for the 1980 movie Roadie. Against the Odds: 1974 – 1982 will contain 124 tracks, including Blondie’s...

ROCK MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO