ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Infighting, allegations of vote stacking clouds Mississippi’s largest tourism bureau

By Mississippi Today, Sara DiNatale
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FzQQ7_0gWlgG3K00

GULFPORT – The state’s largest tourism bureau is once again caught in the crosshairs of infighting by members of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors.

Coastal Mississippi, a taxpayer-funded tourism bureau, is tasked with marketing the entire Gulf Coast as a destination for Jackson, Hancock and Harrison Counties. But for the second time since September, Harrison County supervisors are at the center of strife that could affect the tourism agency’s ability to do business.

The tourism commission – which oversees the bureau’s spending – is without a clear president as Harrison County leadership spars publicly over the position’s appointment. The disagreement has brought forth allegations of vote-stacking and doing favors for friends from one side and claims of ignoring the letter of legislation from the other.

The latest wave of drama comes as Coastal Mississippi is preparing to receive more than $6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated by the state.

“Coastal Mississippi is vital to tourism marketing and not just for the three coastal counties,” said Sen. Scott DeLano, R-Biloxi, who has long supported the three coastal counties working together.

“It’s extremely important for the entire state of Mississippi to understand that Coastal Mississippi represents a large amount of tourism spending in our state and the importance of having stability on that board and for it to work together in a collaborative manner.”

But stability hasn’t lasted more than a few months at a time.

Within recent weeks, four staffers at Coastal Mississippi’s office resigned. In September, Coastal Mississippi’s director of over three years abruptly left. In October, Mississippi Today reported Coastal Mississippi could cease to exist , as local business and casino leaders shared concerns Harrison County might pull out of the three-county agreement that allows the counties to pool resources to market the region.

Those same leaders credit then-president of the tourism commission, Brooke Shoultz, for seeing county leaders through the turmoil that took place last fall and welcoming new Coastal Mississippi executive director Judy Young.

“We unanimously support the work that Brooke has done to really frankly bring us from the brink of collapse to a much more stable place,” Jonathan Jones, the general manager of Harrah’s Gulf Coast, said during a Harrison County Supervisor meeting in Gulfport on Tuesday.

Shoultz’s term ended July 1. She said she intended to continue with her role. The tourism commissioners endorsed her reappointment unanimously – with two absentees – during a Coastal Mississippi meeting on May 26. But Harrison County’s board has the ultimate authority of who gets appointed.

Last month, Harrison County Supervisor Connie Rockco came to the board saying Shoultz didn’t want to be reappointed. Rockco motioned to appoint a new president with her pick: Thomas Sherman, a Biloxi-based alcohol distributor. The board voted 3-2 to approve Sherman .

At Tuesday’s meeting in Gulfport, Shoultz came before the supervisors asking to be reappointed. She had the public backing of seven Gulf Coast casino operators and the Gulf Coast Business Council’s executive committee – all of whom signed letters in support of her leadership.

Shoultz said past comments about not wanting to do another term as president were months old and from a time when turmoil was high and she was traveling to care for her ailing mother.

“And then we hired Judy Young, who has been an exceptional executive director and professional,” Shoultz said at the supervisor meeting held in Gulfport. “Things changed. And it became a nice place to be. We were making some true reforms and really going in the right direction, getting the board to be more of an oversight board instead of day-to-day management.”

Rockco contended that despite the tourism commission vote, Shoultz didn’t properly inform supervisors she wished to be reinstated and that the new appointment should stand.

Harrison County Supervisor Rebecca Powers said she was blindsided by Rockco’s call to appoint Sherman. She questioned the choice and said he was close friends with another tourism commission member, Kim Fritz, and her husband.

Fritz audibly gasped from her seat in the audience.

“This is about stacking the vote and that’s all it is,” Powers said during the meeting. “I’m sorry I have to speak the truth. You deserve to know the truth,” she told the crowd. “This is ludicrous.”

Rockco stood by her choice, calling Sherman a hospitality veteran who is excited and prepared to take over the role and was approved fairly.

“You can throw out the rule book if you wish,” Rocko said. “But that is the rules and regulations and it seems to not matter if someone doesn’t get their way.”

No action was taken at the board meeting this week — supervisors are awaiting clarity on their bylaw’s wording from the state’s attorney general before making any more appointment decisions. That puts both Shoultz and Sherman in limbo.

“Tourism was sort of the shining example of the way the region can come together to market itself,” said Ashley Edwards, the president and CEO of the Gulf Coast Business Council. “The difficulties that that structure continues to run into all seem to surround sort of internal politics on county boards.”

Coastal Mississippi is funded by a 2-3% tax on hotel stays across Harrison, Jackson and Hancock counties. In a budget report to Harrison County made late last year, Coastal Mississippi reported about $5.2 million in its budget from the taxes.

The bulk of that tax revenue — about 80% of Coastal Mississippi’s funding — comes from Harrison County’s casino resorts and hotels. As a result, Harrison County has the largest voting bloc within the board of commissioners that approves Coastal Mississippi’s spending.

Rich Westfall, a former casino operator, finished his eight-year term on the tourism commission last year. Toward the latter years of his tenure, he said noticed more struggles for power.

“We shouldn’t be worrying about who votes for what and who’s leading and who’s not leading and where the power is,” Westfall said. “We need to worry about how many people are in hotel rooms and how many people are visiting Mississippi. If tourism goes on the coast, so does tourism in Mississippi.”

Harrison County has a regularly scheduled supervisors meeting in Biloxi Monday. Coastal Mississippi will have its regularly scheduled meeting with the tourism commissioners at the end of the month.

This article first appeared on Mississippi Today and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Related
Mississippi Press

Infighting continues to plague Coastal Mississippi tourism bureau

GULFPORT, Mississippi – The state’s largest tourism bureau is once again caught in the crosshairs of infighting by members of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors. Coastal Mississippi, a taxpayer-funded tourism bureau, is tasked with marketing the entire Gulf Coast as a destination for Jackson, Hancock and Harrison Counties. But for the second time since September, Harrison County supervisors are at the center of strife that could affect the tourism agency’s ability to do business.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
nomadlawyer.org

Mississippi: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Mississippi, United States

In the southern U.S., Mississippi is bordered by the Gulf of Mexico, Alabama and the Mississippi River. The state is famous for blues music, which is said to have been born in the delta region of Mississippi. Visit the Delta Blues Museum in Clarksdale to learn more about the Mississippi blues tradition. In the state’s capital, Vicksburg, you can visit the site of a Civil War battle. If you’re looking for a more adventurous trip, head to the Vicksburg National Military Park and check out the battlefield.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Unemployment claims in Mississippi higher than 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a study by WalletHub experts, Mississippi is struggling with unemployment recovery, with last week’s claims higher than key dates in 2021. According to WalletHub’s key stats, weekly unemployment claims in Mississippi increased by 55.45% compared to the same week in 2019. This was the 6th biggest increase in the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s abortion ‘trigger’ law now in effect

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s abortion ‘trigger’ law went into effect on Thursday, July 7. The state’s only abortion clinic, Jackson Women’s Health Organization (JWHO), will no longer perform abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. The Pink House was open on Thursday to see patients for medical checkups. Dr. Cheryl […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Gulfport, MS
County
Harrison County, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Harrison County, MS
Government
City
Biloxi, MS
Gulfport, MS
Government
WJTV 12

MSDH reports 1,844 COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi have been spiking in recent weeks. On Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 1,844 new cases No deaths were reported. The new cases were reported to the department by 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. This brings the state’s total […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

This Mississippi district attorney said she will not prosecute those who seek abortion. She is 1 of 2 in state, 90 in country who signed commitment

Sixth District Attorney Shameca Collins is one of two Mississippi prosecutors who have signed a statement saying they will not prosecute someone who seeks an abortion, performs and abortion or helps someone obtain an abortion. Mississippi Today reported Collins joins Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens in signing a joint...
WJTV 12

Mississippi abortion clinic files appeal to reopen

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An appeal has been filed in the Mississippi Supreme Court regarding the case Jackson Women’s Health Organization v. Thomas E. Dobbs. The challenge by the Jackson Women’s Health Organization comes after Judge Debbra K. Halford denied the clinic’s request for preliminary injunctive relief and refused to block a separate law that […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Delano
WJTV 12

Mississippi Freedom Trail launches 12 new marker sites

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Twelve new marker sites have been selected for the Mississippi Freedom Trail, under the coordination of the Mississippi Humanities Council (MHC). With the first markers dedicated in 2011, the trail now includes more than 30 sites. Visit Mississippi leaders asked the Humanities Council to help...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

$450M available for Mississippi water projects

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) announced $450 million was made available for drinking water, wastewater and storm water projects in Mississippi cities and counties. The agency released regulations and other information that will aid eligible cities, counties and certain other public utilities in applying for the Mississippi Municipality and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#American
WATN Local Memphis

Opinion | Can Mississippi really help women with unwanted pregnancies? | Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade, removing a U.S. constitutional right to an abortion, Mississippi governor Tate Reeves has been sounding like the most compassionate person in America. Of course, Reeves cannot hide his elation over the court’s decision – particularly since it stemmed from a Mississippi case, and has made him the darling of right-wing conservatives and anti-abortion activists nationwide.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thegazebogazette.com

Pass Christian is Selected as Site of Mississippi Freedom Trail

Pass Christian has been selected as one of the locations of the Mississippi Freedom Trail marker because it was place of birth for Lawrence Guyot. Guyot was an instrumental figure in the Civil Rights Movement, being chair of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party, project director for Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), and an organizer for the 1964 Freedom Summer Project.
styleblueprint.com

Refuel at Mississippi’s 12 “Gas Station Gourmet” Hotspots

We understand that elevated fuel costs can make a trip to the gas station a painful experience. But on some visits, you might just find something else inside the station to dull the pain a bit — great food! While the wall of jerky and the robotic brisket-ordering system at Buc-ee’s (a gas station complex that can be seen from the International Space Station) might be impressive, we prefer smaller, down-home service stations when we’re hunting for tasty food.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

UMMC experts offer heat safety tips

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) held a news conference on Thursday to help spread the word on the dangers of the heat in order to help people stay out of the emergency room. With the extreme heat in Mississippi, the chances of heat exhaustion and heat stroke become even […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Marketing
WJTV 12

Neighbors warned of water bill scam in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County neighbors are being warned about a water bill scam that’s been reported in the area. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said the scammer calls the victim and claims they owe an overdue water bill. The victim is then told to access a foreign website to make […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo set for August

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo will take place August 5-7 on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. Farmers will have the opportunity to find everything on their list of needed equipment at the Expo, which will be headquartered in the Mississippi Trade Mart building. For landowners and wildlife managers planning to plant […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
K945

Drive Fast? New Louisiana Law on I-10 Will Catch You

Traveling to Baton Rouge or New Orleans Soon? Lay Off the Gas Pedal. Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill, SB 435 into law that takes effect on August 1st, 2022. This bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. Simply put this bill that will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.
LOUISIANA STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy