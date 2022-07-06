CT upgrades unemployment compensation system

Unemployment claim Photo credit Getty Images

Hartford, Conn. (WTIC Radio)-The state Labor Department has launched a new system, in the works since 2016, to more efficiently administer Connecticut's unemployment claims.

ReemployCT costs $60-million, with the federal government allocating $35 million and the state paying the balance. It replaces a 40-year old system that struggled at times, especially during the Pandemic.

“ReEmployCT is a significant step forward in Connecticut’s ability to provide modern services to its residents,” Governor Lamont said. “We must make government easier to navigate – it impacts every aspect of life and our economy. This new system is an important part of streamlining and modernizing government for everyone.”

“Connecticut had a strong rollout of the new system and I want to thank Governor Lamont and legislative leaders for their support of this initiative,” Commissioner Bartolomeo said. “This was an enormous project that required years of planning, and I want to acknowledge the agency team that has worked incredibly hard to get the technical work completed, help claimants and businesses transition, and handle the challenges presented with this type of multi-year project. We have more work ahead of us, but we are pleased with the transition and know that ReEmployCT will help make the unemployment system easier to navigate for all users.”

It provides a single sign-on for claimants, reducing the need to mailor fax documents.

The system is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Connecticut currntly has about 20,000 unemployment claimants.

Additional information about ReEmployCT is available at www.reemployct.com.