Kathleen Conover is the guest artist at Zero Degrees Gallery for the month of July 2022. Kathleen recently closed the STUDIO Gallery and has since worked from home. She used the last two years during the Covid pandemic as an opportunity to share ideas with fellow artists, customers, and students of her online classes. Her "Searching Series" developed over this time, featuring non-objective painting and an "abstract under structure" mindset.

