KEARNEY, NE — Nebraska’s biggest volunteer fire department is set to get even bigger. The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department is in the planning stages for a new station at 48th St. and Avenue N. Right now, Fire Administrator Jason Whalen says it takes 5-6 minutes to respond to neighborhoods in northeast Kearney from the airport station, and 9-10 minutes from the city’s two main stations.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 10 HOURS AGO