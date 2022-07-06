ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audacy

Red Sox pitcher clarifies Wrigley slight: ‘I was not attacking the fans’

By Jesse Pantuosco
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16AuyA_0gWleyWM00

Red Sox rookie Josh Winckowski raised eyebrows over the weekend when he said he wasn’t “impressed” with Wrigley Field, dismissing the venue as “underwhelming.” That criticism obviously didn’t sit well with Cubs fans, though Winckowski insists he meant no disrespect, acknowledging the park’s atmosphere and rich tradition in a subsequent interview with NESN host Tom Caron.

“I was not attacking the fans with that comment,” said Winckowski during his appearance on the TC and Company podcast . “As a rookie, obviously, every time you get to a new ballpark you get into the dugout and kind of look around. When I [arrived], there were no fans in the stadium, so I didn’t have that feel. And my initial impression was, honestly, what I said. The lower level and then the top was just very standard in my opinion.”

Winckowski turned in one of his best performances Saturday, limiting the Cubs to six hits, two runs (one earned) and a walk over six strong innings. Unfortunately, he took the loss as Boston’s slumping offense managed just one run on five hits. “It was a good atmosphere,” said Winckowski. “You can definitely feel it and obviously I don’t underestimate the history there. But architecturally, I stand by my comment.”

The right-hander said he’s gotten some grief from fans on social media, though whatever minor controversy he caused should blow over with the Red Sox unlikely to visit Wrigley any time soon. In fact, last weekend marked their first trip there in over 10 years.

“I check my Facebook about every week and a half mainly for my grandpa, and I went on there the other day and they were on my Facebook with different tags and posts that I’ve been on,” said Winckowski, who made his big-league debut May 28th against Baltimore in the second game of a doubleheader at Fenway. “It’s all part of the business. People want authenticity and honesty, and then you give [them] a little bit and people take it personally.”

Wrigley may not be the most modern or physically impressive park, but what the stadium lacks in state-of-the-art facilities it more than makes up for in charm and character, with its ivy-covered walls and vintage scoreboard—still operated manually—in center field. At 3-2 with a 3.12 ERA over 26 major-league innings, Winckowski has shown enough to remain in the Red Sox’s rotation, at least while Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi and Rich Hill are on the injured list.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Jacob deGrom rumors: 5 free agent destinations to make the Mets pay

Jacob deGrom is no lock to return to the New York Mets next season if he chooses to opt out of his contract this offseason. New York Mets fans have one thing on their mind: that’s staying in first place and winning their first World Series since 1986. Some recent Jacob deGrom rumors about his future with the team has caused some mild distraction.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge joins Barry Bonds with feat no Yankee has ever done before

The New York Yankees absolutely demolished the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, 16-0. In the win, the Yankees hit six home runs from six different players. One of those players was MVP front runner Aaron Judge. Judge took Pirates reliever Manny Banuelos deep for a grand slam in the eighth inning. It was Judge’s 30th home run of the season, leading the major leagues.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Red Sox#Instagram#Twitter#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#Cubs#Nesn#The Red Sox
Audacy

Former Yankees slugger Robinson Cano admired the heck out of this home run

Coming off his second PED suspension, former Yankees and Mariners slugger Robinson Cano finds himself hanging on for dear life, trying desperately to resurrect his career in the minor leagues. Now playing for Triple-A El Paso, top affiliate of the San Diego Padres (who DFA’d him after a listless 12-game stint earlier this year), Cano got ahold of one in Sunday’s rout of Oklahoma City, swatting a mammoth, 448-foot blast to the right-field party deck at Southwest University Park.
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 7/7/2022

The classic New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox rivalry series kicks off tonight at Fenway Park. This is the start of a four-game series between the top two teams in the American League East. The Yankees are 59-23 so far this year while the Red Sox are 14.0 games back in second place with […] The post MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 7/7/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: Yankees Score Run On Embarrassing Red Sox Error

Update: The official scoring for this play was eventually changed back to a double, so right now Trevino probably has the shortest two-bagger he'll ever hit in his life on his record. Earlier: The New York Yankees currently lead the Boston Red Sox by one run in the bottom of...
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Mike Trout addresses trade speculation

Mike Trout has been one of the best players in Major League Baseball since his first full season at age 20. Unfortunately for Trout, his team has not been very successful during his career as the Los Angeles Angels have made playoffs just once in Trout’s 12 seasons. Now,...
Sportsnaut

Bruins sign two to one-year, two-way deals

The Boston Bruins have signed defenseman Nick Wolff and goaltender Kyle Keyser to one-year, two-way contract extensions. Both deals announced Tuesday carry a $750,000 annual cap hit. Wolff, 25, has contributed 10 assists in 56 games over the past two seasons with the AHL’s Providence Bruins. Keyser, 23, is...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Red Sox fans not thrilled with Jeter billboard outside Fenway

BOSTON - The Red Sox-Yankees rivalry is historic, but a new billboard featuring New York legend Derek Jeter has Sox fans shaking their heads.The famous shortstop stares down at fans from behind the Green Monster to promote a seven-part ESPN documentary called "The Captain," which focuses on the five-time world champ's career.And Red Sox fans have plenty to say about it."He's got a great career, great legacy in New York, but has no place in Boston. That's all I've got to say about that," said one Red Sox fan."I'm not a big fan of Derek Jeter. I hate his guts so much," said another fan.Some fans, however, are willing to cut Jeter some slack."Probably get any other Yankee over the last 40 years and I wouldn't like it, but Derek Jeter is kind of a classy guy," admitted one fan.Jeter played his last game at Fenway Park in 2014, but some fans say it feels like sandpaper scraping their skin as they approach the ballpark."I think he doesn't deserve to be in Boston," said a fan. "Maybe in New York but not here."
BOSTON, MA
Audacy

Audacy

60K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy