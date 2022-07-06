ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8-year-old struck by fallen tree at Michigan campground sustains TBI before surprise birthday party

By WWJ Newsroom
 1 day ago
Photo credit Getty

AVOCA (WWJ) - An 8-year-old boy sustained "traumatic, life-changing accident" after a tree came crashing down on his head at a St. Clair County campground over the holiday weekend, his family said.

According to the boy's father, Bryan Graham, the family was camping at Ruby Campground in Avoca on Saturday and was preparing a surprise birthday party for his son, Hunter, when he heard a loud crack overhead.

He tried to push Hunter out of the way as a large 40 ft. tall, 300 lbs. tree came crashing down.

But he wasn't fast enough.

"As a parent, it was like trying to jump in front of a bullet to save him and not getting there in time," Bryan Graham told the Detroit Free Press.

The tree's full weight fell right on top of Hunter's head, knocking him unconcious. The boy was rushed to the McLaren Port Huron Hospital where he was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury.

As Hunter's brain began to bleed and swell up, he was later transferred to the Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit.

Bryan said to the Detroit Free Press on Tuesday that Hunter has since woken up, but doctors are providing round-the-clock care to fight the swelling and bleeding still going on in his brain.

The boy's recovery time is currently unknown and doctors are waiting to see how the accident will affect Hunter's future prognosis, the family said.

Hunter's grandmother, Jen, has set up a GoFundMe account to help with the family's medical expenses.

"We are asking anyone that can help donate to help his parents with the overwhelming medical bills and the time they have to take off work to be with their son," she wrote on the crowdfunding site. "Every little bit will help."

The fund has raised over $4,600 of their $20,000 goal as of Wednesday afternoon.

"Hunter is a very strong fighter and has impacted so many people's lives in a positive way and we just want him to recover quickly and get back to his normal life," Jenn added.

Hunter and his family, who are St. Clair County natives, recently moved to Almont, Bryan said.

Hunter had just turned eight on Friday, July 1.

