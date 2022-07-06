ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas McDonald’s employee accused of spitting into drink; customer ‘sucked up mucus’ with straw

By David Charns
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rYpN3_0gWlefzn00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas McDonald’s employee spit into a cup, prompting a customer to ingest her mucus while drinking an iced coffee, police said.

The incident from December 2020 was first reported to Las Vegas Metro police in March 2021, they said. Officers arrested the suspect, Felicia O’Neal, on Monday, during an unrelated traffic stop.

A person was ordering at a Las Vegas McDonald’s drive-thru when “the employee became rude and [the customer] asked to talk to her supervisor,” police wrote in a warrant for O’Neal’s arrest.

Amazon Prime members to get free food deliveries through Grubhub deal

The customer had ordered French fries, a milkshake and an iced coffee, the report said.

“[The customer] said that she received her fries and shake right away, but the iced coffee took a bit longer, which she thought was unusual,” police said. “After a bit, [the customer] said a black female, who could have been the person she initially had the problem with, brought her iced coffee.”

The customer said the woman, later identified as O’Neal, handed her the coffee and slammed the window, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C70oa_0gWlefzn00
The incident from December 2020 was first reported to Las Vegas Metro police in March 2021, they said. Officers arrested the suspect, Felicia O’Neal, on Monday, during an unrelated traffic stop. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Once the customer got home, she noticed mucus at the bottom of the drink, police said, after she “sucked up mucus with the straw.” The woman then spit the mucus out and vomited.

The woman said she then called the restaurant to complain. According to the customer, a manager told her “she was too busy to check the cameras at that time and she was sure that [the customer] was mistaken as an employee wouldn’t be stupid enough to do that with cameras everywhere.”

Americans’ savings dwindle as inflation continues to soar

Several days after ingesting the mucus, the woman said she tested positive for COVID-19, police said. There is no medical evidence that the coronavirus can be transmitted through food or via the stomach as acids in the body destroy it.

The customer then learned through her insurance company that an employee was caught on camera spitting into her drink.

Police obtained surveillance video, which they said showed O’Neal pulling her mask down and spitting into a cup before filling it up with coffee.

O’Neal faces a charge of adulterating food.

Biden administration unveils sweeping changes to federal student loan system

Police issued a warrant for her arrest last year, records showed. On Monday, an officer stopped O’Neal for driving without any headlights. While processing the traffic stop, O’Neal’s warrant appeared.

O’Neal’s bail was set at $5,000. She had bonded out of the Clark County Detention Center as of Tuesday.

The exact location of the McDonald’s was redacted in court documents. 8 News Now reached out to McDonald’s on Tuesday for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dies after being shot

Nara, Japan (AP) – Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abehas died after being shot during a campaign speech late Thursday night Eastern Time in western Japan. The 67-year-old Abe was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech in Nara, a city in Western Japan. He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment […]
ASIA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mucus#Straw#Spitting#Acids#Mcdonald#French
WKRG News 5

California girl dies while attempting TikTok ‘Blackout Challenge’

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 44) – An eight-year-old Temple girl is dead from self-strangulation while participating in TikTok’s “Blackout Challenge.” The Social Media Victims Law Center (SMVLC) is a legal resource for parents of children harmed by social media addiction and abuse. The organization has filed two wrongful death lawsuits in the death of Lalani […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy