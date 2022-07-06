Browns trade Baker Mayfield to Carolina Panthers

**Related Video Above: Baker Mayfield recently spoke with media saying he was ready to move on.**

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns traded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers, WJW has confirmed.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said the trade is for a draft pick.

“A new QB in Carolina: The #Panthers are acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from the #Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick, sources tell me and @TomPelissero ,” Rapoport tweeted . “Deal is pending a physical. All parties split the financials to make it happen.”

Mayfield, 26, had asked for a trade before the Deshaun Watson deal was finalized, but the Browns were reportedly not accommodating that request. That obviously changed when Cleveland landed the embattled Texans QB.

Mayfield tweeted a “thank you” message to Browns fans last month.

“The past 4 years have been nothing short of truly life-changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland. This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me. We have made many memories and shared growing in this process through all the ups and downs. I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God’s plan throughout this process,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield was the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and made his league debut against the Jets in Week 3 to end the Browns’ 19-game winless streak.

He dealt with a shoulder injury for much of last season and threw for more than 3,000 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The Browns finished 8-9.

The season prior, the former Heisman Trophy winner led Cleveland to its first playoff win since 1995.

