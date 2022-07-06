ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee deputy aiming for dog accidentally shoots partner, official says

By Gregory Raucoules, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy is recovering after she was accidentally shot by her partner while responding to a call, a department spokesperson said Wednesday.

Knox County Deputy Lydia Driver (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies responded to a call in Powell around 11 p.m. Monday. According to a KCSO spokesperson, the two deputies were outside the residence when an aggressive dog came around the trailer and attacked deputy Lydia Driver.

Deputy Jordan Hurst fired his service weapon in an attempt to subdue the dog, inadvertently hitting Driver in the leg. She was taken to a hospital where she underwent emergency surgery.

Knoxville man arrested after vandalism of Gay Pride display at Target

Hurst is on administrative leave with pay, per department procedure.

Driver has worked with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office since 2015. She graduated from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Regional Training Academy on May 27 .

“Law Enforcement is a dangerous profession; it is unpredictable. Officers deal with people and situations the average person will never experience in their lifetime,” Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said in a statement. “This incident is unfortunate, but we will get through it together. We are blessed to serve a community who loves and appreciates our men and women; for that, I’m grateful.”

