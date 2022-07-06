ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

US pharmacists can now prescribe Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
Pharmacists can prescribe the leading COVID-19 pill directly to patients under a new U.S. policy announced Wednesday that's intended to expand use of Pfizer's drug Paxlovid.

