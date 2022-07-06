Park in West Virginia building 'epic' pool

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTOV) — A park in West Virginia is getting ready to make a big splash next season with what officials are calling a destination pool. This is going to be an epic build for Marshall County and what we are going to build here at Grand Vue Park,"...
On this West Virginia Morning, we look at life after racing for greyhounds in West Virginia in the final installment of our series , “Greyhound Racing In W.Va. — Last Of A Dying Breed." Also, as supply chain issues and rising gas prices worsen food access in the...
CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice held a ceremony to announce the newest scenic route of the Mountain Rides program – Capitol Circle – a scenic loop that will take travelers along Route 60 East through the southern portion of the state.
Capitol Circle marks the second route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program, a collaborative partnership between the West Virginia Department of Transportation and the West Virginia Department of Tourism to designate and promote the Mountain State’s most scenic country roads.
“This is a great day and a wonderful announcement,” Gov. Justice said. “I absolutely want to welcome...
Bursting with local cuisine and endless outdoor opportunities, Marion County, West Virginia, is an exciting destination or a convenient stopping point on your road trip. It’s known that one of the best ways to experience an area is through food, and luckily, Marion County is not lacking in flavor. Savor culinary traditions from local Italian roots with authentic pasta dishes, world-famous pizza, and the iconic pepperoni roll.
(Stacker) — The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% […]
WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two historical oil barrels that were found on a local’s property will be added to Mountwood Park’s museum inside of its visitor center. It’s not every day you find out there’s multiple historical artifacts on your property but that’s exactly what happened to one local.
ELKINS, W.Va. – Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $4,559,079 for five West Virginia airport projects from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The largest award of $2,523,585 goes to the Benedum Airport Authority for the North Central West Virginia Airport for a new taxiway and terminal tarmac. The funding for these projects will […]
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia residents and visitors can chase waterfalls by traveling America’s first-ever statewide waterfall trail. The trail will encourage people to get outside, reconnect with nature, and discover over two dozen waterfalls in the Mountain State. Travelers on the trail also have the chance to win prizes.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Construction of a new bridge on Interstate 64 is on schedule to open to traffic this fall, the West Virginia Department of Transportation said.The 1,400-foot Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge is part of a project to replace the current bridge over the Kanawha River between Nitro and St. Albans.The bridge is part of a $225 million project to widen I-64 to six lanes. It includes replacing the existing bridge and five others between Nitro and U.S. 35, the agency said.Cost of the bridge project is about $34.6 million.Construction of a second bridge, at a cost of about $18 million, is to start this fall and be finished by summer 2025.Ultimately, westbound traffic will use the new bridge, while the rebuilt existing bridge will be for eastbound traffic, the department said.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va – CommuniCare Health Services recently announced that it would be acquiring Stonerise Healthcare and its 17 centers that span throughout West Virginia and Ohio. Operations in north central West Virginia include Clarksburg, Bridgeport, Morgantown and Kingwood. The expansion footprint includes more than 110 healthcare centers across seven states and a 14,000 ‘resident bed […]
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – New data from the United States Census Bureau shows that West Virginia has the highest percentage of adults struggling with food insecurity. The data, distributed week-by-week, reports the percentage of adults struggling with food security. In West Virginia, 21.3 percent of adults say that “there was either sometimes or often not […]
The American food retail landscape is structured around hypermarkets, such as Walmart, which carry out large scale food distribution for population centers. Smaller grocery stores have provided services for rural communities. But that may be in jeopardy. Bridget Lambert is the president of the West Virginia Retailer Association. She says...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — With seemingly unrelenting 40-year record high inflation, some businesses are trying a new approach to attract customers, including one in Morgantown. Not long after news of a Savannah, Georgia-area gas station lowering its gas prices to below $2 a gallon over the Independence Day weekend...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was struck by lightning in her kitchen in Lincoln County on Tuesday. Lincoln County dispatchers say this happened around 12:40 p.m. They say it happened on Laurel Fork in Lincoln County. Dispatchers say she was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time. Medical […]
STAR CITY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fast food chain Steak ‘N Shake has staked a claim in north central West Virginia with a new location coming to Star City. The franchise location was originally planned to be built in 2019. Those plans fell through somewhere along the way but were picked up again recently. Star City’s […]
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia American Water wants a nearly 5% rate increase for customers. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the utility asked state regulators last week to approve the surcharge for infrastructure improvements. West Virginia American said in its application that the proposed rate hike is based...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia hospitalizations related to coronavirus ticked up again two days in a row in reports from state health officials with an additional dozen cases. The state Department of Health and Human Resources on Thursday listed a total of 263 COVID-19-related patients, up from 251...
On this West Virginia Morning, a trial begins Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in Charleston with Union Carbide as the defendant. The company was sued by a property owner in South Charleston alleging contamination from an industrial landfill Union Carbide owns. The lawsuit argues the company violated state and federal law and needs to pay civil penalties.
KETCHUM, Idaho (KBOI) — Some bears are making the rounds through numerous Idaho campgrounds, looking for an easy meal. Idaho Fish and Game says some campers are making it easy for the bears, by leaving food and trash unsecured. "Once a bear becomes food-conditioned they present a threat to...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Energy Information Administration says July is the highest energy consumption month of the year, followed by August. Naturally, this leads to higher energy costs, but across the country, energy costs are not the same. A new WalletHub study broke down households’ average monthly energy costs for electricity, natural gas, […]
