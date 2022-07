SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 8, 2022-- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC), as previously announced, will report its second quarter 2022 earnings results on Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern time. The results will be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/. In addition to being available on the company’s Investor Relations website, the earnings results also will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at https://www.sec.gov. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220708005046/en/ Wells Fargo branch. (Photo: Wells Fargo)

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO