U.S. Politics

Feds recovered $5B from healthcare fraud cases in 2021: 8 things to know

By Andrew Cass
 1 day ago

The U.S. Justice Department and HHS brought in more than $5 billion in healthcare fraud settlements in fiscal year 2021, according to a report jointly released by the agencies July 5. Eight things to know:. 1. The departments' efforts returned almost $1.9 billion...

beckershospitalreview.com

Healthcare billing fraud: 9 recent cases

From the conviction of a former healthcare management company leader in a $1.4 billion billing scheme, to a Kentucky physician agreeing to pay more than $500,000 to settle allegations he submitted more than $3 million false claims to Medicare, here are nine healthcare billing fraud cases that have made headlines since June 10:
TheDailyBeast

Congressman Who Lied to FBI Multiple Times Escapes Prison Time

A federal judge in California sentenced Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) to two years probation and 320 hours of community service on Tuesday, and ordered him to pay a $25,000 fine and $300 mandatory fee. A jury convicted Fortenberry in March of lying multiple times to the FBI during its investigation into $30,200 in foreign “straw” donations to his campaign. The prosecution had asked for the maximum six months in prison, but a judge said the lies were “out of character” for Fortenberry, who “by all accounts” was of “exceptional character.” The judge didn’t speculate about why the Republican eschewed those morals in this instance. At the time of Fortenberry’s arrest last October, prosecutors said a broader probe was ongoing, and involved other public officials.
The Associated Press

Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will take executive action Friday to protect access to abortion, according to three people familiar with the matter, as he faces mounting pressure from fellow Democrats to be more forceful on the subject after the Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to the procedure two weeks ago. Biden will speak Friday morning “on protecting access to reproductive health care services,” the people said. The actions he was expected to outline are intended to try to mitigate some potential penalties women seeking abortion may face after the ruling but are limited in their ability to...
Fox News

SC nurse admits to COVID vaccine card fraud

A former nursing director in South Carolina pleaded guilty Thursday to lying to federal agents about providing fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. Tammy Hudson McDonald, who worked at a PruittHealth skilled nursing facility last summer, filled out cards for people she knew had not received the vaccine, according to an investigation by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, FBI and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
Los Angeles Times

Former Theranos exec Ramesh Balwani convicted of fraud

SAN JOSE — A jury on Thursday convicted former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani of collaborating with disgracedTheranos Chief Executive Elizabeth Holmes in a massive fraud involving the blood-testing company that once enthralled Silicon Valley. The 12 jurors found Balwani guilty on all 12 felony counts of...
beckershospitalreview.com

National telehealth utilization grew by 6.5% in April

The use of telehealth programs grew by 6.5% in April 2022, following a decline in utilization in March 2022, according to the Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker. COVID-19 returned to the top five national diagnoses via telehealth, with April being the first month since January 2022, where COVID-19 was in the top five diagnoses.
beckershospitalreview.com

Former Wyoming hospital employee caught snooping in patient medical records

A former Cheyenne (Wyo.) Regional Medical Center employee improperly accessed patient health records between Aug. 31, 2020, and May 26, 2022, the hospital said July 6. There was no evidence the ex-staffer retained any of the information or attempted to misuse it, the hospital reported. The viewing of medical records...
beckershospitalreview.com

18% of healthcare.gov claims are denied, Kaiser Family Foundation finds

Healthcare.gov insurers denied about 18 percent of in-network claims in 2020, according to a July 5 Kaiser Family Foundation report. Out of the 213 major medical issuers in healthcare.gov states that reported for the 2020 plan year, 144 of those show complete data on in-network claims received and denied. Together. these issuers reported 230.9 million in-network claims received, and 42.3 million were denied, resulting in an average in-network claims denial rate of 18.3 percent.
beckershospitalreview.com

North Korea-backed hackers target healthcare

Hackers sponsored by North Korea's government have been using the Maui ransomware to target healthcare and public health services providers for the last year, according to the U.S. government. The FBI, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Treasury Department released a joint statement July 6 with new information about the...
beckershospitalreview.com

Cardinal Health, McKesson cleared in West Virginia opioid case

A federal judge in West Virginia has ruled in favor of three pharmaceutical companies accused of creating an opioid epidemic in parts of the state, The Hill reported July 4. Huntington, W.Va., and the Cabel County Commission filed a lawsuit alleging Cardinal Health, McKesson Corp. and AmerisourceBergen Drug Co. spurred an opioid epidemic and were a "public nuisance," but Judge David Faber said public nuisances didn't apply to the distribution of a product.
beckershospitalreview.com

How the Roe v. Wade reversal effects drugs not related to pregnancy

The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade isn't just suppressing access to Plan B and abortion pills: The Washington Post and Time have reported consumers raising alarms about a chemotherapy and autoimmune drug. The reason? Methotrexate, an FDA-approved drug used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis, can also...
beckershospitalreview.com

1.2 million Americans spent more than 40% of income on insulin: study

Rising insulin prices, which swelled more than 200 percent between 2008 and 2017, caused about 1.2 million people to pay more than 40 percent of their household income for daily insulin in 2017 and 2018, according to a study published in Health Affairs. The figure accounts for nearly 1 in...

