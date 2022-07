Ouachita Parish- After further investigation and information obtained, it has been determined that Kelley’s actions prior to the crash caused the collision between the two vehicles. The crash resulted in the death of Barmore and his two juvenile passengers. Kelley is charged with felony hit and run, three counts of vehicular homicide, and one count vehicular negligent injuring. He was booked into the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center. The crash remains under investigation.

OUACHITA PARISH, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO