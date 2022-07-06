ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deep River, CT

Clergy members call for man who allegedly pushed kid off bike to be charged with a hate crime

By Tina Detelj
WTNH
WTNH
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KX11P_0gWlbnAE00

DEEP RIVER, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven-based pastor Boise Kimber has been an outspoken advocate of racial issues in the Elm City.

On Wednesday, he and other clergy members went to Deep River to show support for a family there and call on the state to take action.

“These are little things that are creeping up right now,” said Pastor John Lewis of the Christ Chapel New Testament Church.

The clergy went to Deep River to call for a local man to face a hate crime charge.

Man arrested for allegedly pushing kid off bike

They’re referring to an incident that started on Main Street last week when 48-year-old Jameson Chapman was reportedly bumped by some boys on bicycles. One video shows them arguing while a second one then shows Chapman allegedly pushing an eleven-year-old who is bi-racial off of his bike.

“He’s traumatized. He’s avoiding places and people,” said Desiree Dominique, the boy’s mother.

“I don’t think it’s a tough charge to prove because there were little white kids with him so what’s the tough… why didn’t he go push them over,” said Rev. Boise Kimber, President of the CT State Missionary Baptist Convention.

The state’s attorney’s office told News8 it could not comment on an ongoing case.

“They will be investigating it,” said Rev. Kimber. “That’s what we’re pushing for.”

Deep River First Selectman Angus McDonald who wasn’t invited to the press conference in front of town hall told News8 he’s hoping to organize a forum and workshops and start a conversation that the clergy says should include voices of color.

“We’re looking for as many voices as we can,” said McDonald.

That after this incident and a racially motivated message which was placed on the town message board a few months ago.

“These are horrible, horrible incidents,” said McDonald.

The first selectman tells News 8 that what has happened recently doesn’t reflect the entire town. In fact, he says the ‘Hands Together’ campaign started at The Nest Coffee House is more indicative of this community.

“My experience in Deep River has been absolutely welcoming and wonderful,” said coffee shop employee Kim Taylor who is African American.

Anyone who donates can fill one of the cut-out paper hands of many different skin tones which will be hung on the front door for The Nest’s diversity collage.

“We’ll do the same thing if it was you too. No black people treat white people a certain way. We don’t want white people treating black people… Let’s just treat each other fair like human beings,” said Pastor Rodney Williams.

A chorus of new voices is now being heard in the quiet little town.

Another video shows Chapman pushing the boy’s bike over, causing him to fall off of it.

Chapman was charged with breach of peace, risk of injury to a child, and third-degree assault charges.

The clergy is saying they want a hate crime added to the list of charges.

“I don’t think it’s a tough charge to prove because there were little white kids with him, so why didn’t he go push them over,” said Rev. Boise Kimber, President of CT State Missionary Baptist Convention.

“We want to have a conversation to begin a continuous dialogue about how to be more inclusive,” said Angus McDonald Jr., First Selectman of Deep River.

The first selectman told News 8 that what happened doesn’t reflect the entire town. He says the Hands Together campaign started at the Nest Coffee House is more indicative of the community.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Advocates want hate crime charge in case of child pushed off bike in Deep River

DEEP RIVER, CT (WFSB) - Advocates called for a hate crime charge in a case of a biracial child who was pushed off a bicycle by a man in Deep River. Rev. Dr. Boise Kimber, president of the Connecticut State Missionary Baptist Convention, and the victim’s mother, Desiree Dominique, participated in a news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Deep River Town Hall.
DEEP RIVER, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deep River, CT
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
New Haven, CT
Society
FOX 61

Paintballs hit 2 people in Norwich, suspects arrested: Police

NORWICH, Conn. — Two young men from Norwich are facing charges after reportedly firing what is believed to be paintballs at a pedestrian and motorcycle passenger on Wednesday. At 3:09 p.m., police got a call from a person on Franklin Street who reported that a minivan pulled up alongside...
NORWICH, CT
Daily Voice

Bridgeport Gang Member Admits Role In 2019 Murder

A 20-year-old man has admitted to his role in a Fairfield County gang and the murder of a victim in 2019. Tyrone Moore, of Bridgeport, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, July 5, to one count of conspiracy to engage in a pattern of racketeering activity stemming from his involvement in the "East End gang," according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.
Eyewitness News

Hamden man charged mailing more than 100 threats to journalists, judges, public officials

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man from Hamden is accused of sending more than 100 threatening letters to journalists, judges and public officials. Garrett Santillo, 43, was arrested Wednesday on a federal criminal complaint, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Boston Division.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Taylor
News 12

Police ID suspect in theft from homicide victim, but video upsets community members

Bridgeport police say they positively identified the man seen on surveillance video stealing evidence from a homicide victim, thanks to help from the public. For Tony Barr, the PT Barnum Housing Complex is more than the site of a homicide, it's the place where he grew up and lost more than 10 close friends in fatal shootings that span almost half a century.
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford man charged with stalking Vernon judge

An East Hartford man is accused of stalking a Vernon Superior Court judge who presided over a prior case in which he was charged with violating a restraining order, according to state police. The man, Willian Barboza, 31, of Gorman Place, was charged with second-degree stalking in June. His case...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clergy#Black People#Bike#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Ct#Baptist Convention
WTNH

Avon Walmart evacuated due to bomb threat, police call it hoax

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Walmart on West Main Street in Avon was evacuated on Thursday due to a reported bomb threat, according to police. The Avon Police Department responded to the scene and began an investigation. Police searched the building and did found nothing. Police said they determined the bomb threat was a hoax.
WTNH

Hamden man faces federal charges after allegedly mailing threatening letters

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden man was arrested on a federal criminal complaint charging him with mailing numerous threatening letters. According to court documents and statements, 43-year-old Garrett Santillo mailed more than 100 threatening letters containing hateful statements and threats of violence between the months of March and June.
HAMDEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
New Haven Independent

HSC Graduate Dies After Fair Haven Shooting

A 17-year-old New Havener named John Tubac died on Thursday — four days after he was shot and injured in Fair Haven, and less than a month after he graduated from High School in the Community. City police spokesperson Scott Shumway announced Tubac’s death in an email press release...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy