Canadian Swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey Drugged At World Championships

By Yanyan Li
 1 day ago

Harvey was completely unconscious at the time of the drugging, and posted photos of bruises that she received when the incident occured. Current photo via Giorgio Scala. On Wednesday, Canadian swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey shared via Instagram that she was drugged on the last night of the FINA World Championships, which took...

UEFA
Another Individual At Post-Worlds Party in Budapest May Have Been Drugged

An individual involved at the 2022 FINA World Championships believes they may have been drugged at a post-meet afterparty after the competition concluded in Budapest. The individual told SwimSwam they aren’t 100 percent sure they were drugged because they were not tested, but had similar symptoms to those of Canadian swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey, who revealed she had been drugged on Wednesday.
Stancu Cracks Romanian 1500 Free Record on Home Soil at Euro Junior Championships

LCM (50m) 16-year-old Vlad-Stefan Stancu broke the Romanian national 1500 free record to win gold at the 2022 European Junior Championships, a record set before he was born. Stancu cracked the previous record, set at 15:06.33 by Dragos Coman back at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, by nearly one second. He touched the wall first with a time of 15:05.47. Coman ultimately placed 7th in the Olympic final.
Trio Added To Australian Para-Swimming Team For 2022 Commonwealth Games

Teenager Ruby Storm, champion swimmer Ben Hance OAM and elite performer Jack Ireland will be part of the full Australian squad in England later this month. An emerging sensation and two champions have been added to the Australian Para-swimming team for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Teenager Ruby Storm, champion...
