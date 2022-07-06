ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR Releases Statement On Controversial Penalty Decision

By Andrew Gould
 1 day ago
NASCAR announced discipline for Noah Gragson following Saturday's multi-car crash at Road America. On Wednesday, NASCAR decided to dock Gragson 30 points and fine him $35,000 for deliberately slamming his car into Sage Karam at the Xfinity Series race.

Kevin Grubbs
19h ago

Bubba should of been fined for the stuff he said over the radio but nascars got a poster child in bubba now I want to know what happened to boys have at it .

Dale Jr. tells Noah Gragson that Road America action was ‘crossing the line’

Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he was “shocked” that JR Motorsports driver Noah Gragson wrecked Sage Karam in last weekend’s Xfinity race at Road America that damaged 13 cars. Earnhardt, co-owner of JR Motorsports, made the comments Wednesday on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Shocked By Crash: NASCAR World Reacts

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, NASCAR announced discipline for Noah Gragson following Saturday's multi-car crash at Road America. On Wednesday, NASCAR decided to dock Gragson 30 points and fine him $35,000 for deliberately slamming his car into Sage Karam at the Xfinity Series race. Following this weekend's events, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt...
NASCAR's Clint Bowyer Struck And Killed Woman In Tragic Car Accident

Former NASCAR star Clint Bowyer struck and killed a woman in a tragic car crash earlier this month, according to new police documents obtained by TMZ Sports. The accident, per a Lake Ozark Police Dept. crash report, happened on June 5 at around 9 PM in Missouri -- just hours after Bowyer had finished working a gig as a TV analyst for a NASCAR Cup Series race in Madison, IL.
AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
Look: Danica Patrick's Fourth Of July Outfit Goes Viral

Danica Patrick rocked the red, white and blue for the July 4 holiday weekend. The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver got in the Fourth of July spirit with her outfit this weekend. Patrick shared some photos of her Stars and Stripes-themed outfit. She captioned the photos with: “Set your life...
Breaking: NASCAR Announces Penalties Following Major Crash

The culprit in a major pileup that took place at a recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race was just hit with a pretty significant penalty for his actions. During Saturday's Henry 180 at Road America, Noah Gragson slammed his car into Sage Karam. His actions forced numerous drivers behind him into split-second decisions, creating a domino effect of crashes and a pileup.
NASCAR penalizes Gragson for intentional Road America crash

NASCAR on Wednesday penalized Noah Gragson for a deliberate and dangerous crash he caused in the Xfinity Series race at Road America. Gragson, who turns 24 later this month, was docked 30 points and fined $35,000 by NASCAR for intentionally crashing into Sage Karam on Saturday at the road course in Wisconsin. NASCAR cited a rule against “intentionally wrecking another vehicle” and “actions by a NASCAR Member that NASCAR finds to be detrimental to stock car racing or NASCAR.” Gragson’s swerve into Karam triggered a frightening multicar crash that was so egregious, Gragson was criticized publicly by Dale Earnhardt Jr. ahead of the penalty announcement. The NASCAR Hall of Famer and co-owner of the JR Motorsports team Gragson has represented since 2019 was surprised NASCAR didn’t immediately penalize his driver. “I was shocked, to be honest with you, when I saw Noah make that decision,” Earnhardt said Wednesday morning on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I was just completely shocked and in a bit of a disbelief not only that he made that choice but that he, you know, that it created such an accident and got so many other guys involved. That was tough to watch, really tough.
NASCAR World Reacts To Significant Driver Penalty News

NASCAR has punished driver Noah Gragson for his role in a scary pileup during Saturday's Henry 180 at Road America. Gragson was fined $35,000 and docked 30 driver points, while his team JR Motorsports was penalized 30 owner points in NASCAR's XFinity Series. The punishments were for violating NASCAR's Code of Conduct.
NASCAR world reacts to Noah Gragson punishment

NASCAR has penalized Noah Gragson for his dangerous driving during last Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Road America, issuing a $35,000 fine and docking him 30 points in the drivers’ standings. They also deducted 30 points from JR Motorsports in the owner standings. While Gragson is still in...
Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's July 4th Outfit

Danica Patrick was in the stars and stripes spirit over the July 4 holiday weekend. The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver busted out a special red, white and blue-themed outfit for the United States holiday this past weekend. Patrick shared some photos of her special outfit on Instagram, though most...
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace gets pit crew change

After weeks of problems and frustrations, Bubba Wallace finally got his wish: a new pit crew. It was announced Tuesday that Joe Gibbs Racing had made a change. Wallace’s former front changer Jackson Gibbs and tire carrier Nick McBeath will now head to Christopher Bell’s No. 20 car with 23XI Racing, away from Wallace’s No. 23 car. Gibbs had been with Wallace’s team since May.
Tiger Woods Keeping A Secret Before The Open Championship

Tiger Woods has stated multiple times that he'll compete in the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews. With the major championship approaching very soon, the legendary golfer is trying to keep a low profile. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Woods confirmed that he'll remain in the United Kingdom to prepare...
NASCAR Confirms Significant Appeal Has Been Withdrawn

This upcoming Sunday, Chris Buescher's team will look a bit different. That's because RFK Racing withdrew its appeal regarding four-race suspensions for multiple crew members. Buescher will be without crew chief Scott Graves, jackman Matthew Wilps and rear tire changer Seth Gajdorus for the next four races. Their suspensions stem from Buescher loosing a wheel at Nashville.
