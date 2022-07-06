ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clerks 3 trailer brings back Jay and Silent Bob – and Ben Affleck

By Lauren Milici
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 1 day ago

It's the moment that all of us Kevin Smith fans have been waiting for: the Clerks 3 trailer has finally arrived.

In the new clip (viewable above), Randal (Jeff Anderson) and Dante (Brian O'Halloran)  are still working at the Quick Stop – and Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Smith) are still loitering outside. The good times are put on pause, however, when Randal suffers a heart attack. His close call inspires him to make a movie about his life, and he enlists Dante, Becky (Rosario Dawson), and Elias (Trevor Fehrman) for help.

Clerks 3 serves as a direct sequel to the 1994 and 2006 films, and is the ninth film set in Smith's View Askewniverse. Ben Affleck, who starred as the frustrating Holden McNeill in Chasing Amy and a demon named Bartleby in Dogma, makes a brief cameo in the trailer. Sarah Michelle Gellar, Justin Long, and Fred Armisen also appear.

Smith made Clerks in 1994 for approximately $27,575 and grossed over $3 million in theaters – as well as being preserved in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress. Clerks 2, released in 2006, moved Dante and Randal out of the convenience store and into a fast food chain restaurant called Mooby's. The sequel was a hit, grossing over $27 million on a $5 million budget.

Clerks 3 premieres September 13 and 15, from Lionsgate and Fathom Events. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies hitting theaters and streaming apps in 2022 and beyond.

