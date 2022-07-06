ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison Common Council begins new hybrid meeting format

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z0zCt_0gWlaOKO00
Madison's City-County Building on January 23, 2022. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Those wishing to view and comment at Madison Common Council meetings now have multiple ways of doing so.

The city unveiled a new hybrid meeting format Wednesday, meant to make meetings more accessible so that more people can get involved.

The meetings will be held both in person at the City-County Building, and online through Zoom. The meetings will also be viewable through the Madison City Channel, the city’s website and on YouTube.

During hybrid meetings, public comments can be made in person in the meeting room, but residents can also give public virtually by registering online.

Masks are still recommended, but not required if attending meetings in person.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Several City of Madison beaches closed Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beaches around Lake Monona are closed for swimming Thursday due to elevated E. coli levels, Public Health Madison and Dane County announced. The city cited in its daily beach status update that either elevated bacteria levels or present algae blooms was the reason for closing seven city beaches and one lake access point.
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

What’s next for the Dane County Farmers’ Market?

The Dane County Farmers’ Market, widely praised as one of the best markets in the nation, marks its 50th anniversary this fall. It will be a time of well-earned celebration for the DCFM but tempered by the reality of change. Reeling from 15 months of COVID-19 safety disruptions, the market seemed almost normal when it […] The post What’s next for the Dane County Farmers’ Market? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
DANE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube#Madison Common Council#Rewritten
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Use caution around campfires to avoid burns, UW Health says

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health is reminding people to use caution around campfires and cookouts this summer to avoid preventable injuries. Many injuries happen when accelerants like gasoline or kerosene are used to start the fire, the health care provider said. Children are at particular risk and should never play with toys near a fire or be left alone near a fire even if it has been put out.
MADISON, WI
WMIL FM106.1

This Is Wisconsin's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Wisconsin hospital scored the highest.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin Supreme Court to rule on MMSD transgender student policy

MADISON, Wis. — The state Supreme Court is set to rule Friday on a case involving the Madison school district’s policy regarding transgender students. MMSD’s current policy allows students to use their preferred name and pronouns in school, but teachers cannot mention those changes to parents. A group of anonymous parents asked the courts to throw out the policy, and the case has been appealed to the conservative-leaning Supreme Court.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Things to do in Madison this week, including Art Fair on the Square and more

The Fitchburg Festival of Speed returns to Agora Pavilion, 5511 E Cheryl Parkway, for a fourth year of action-packed bike races and entertainment. Snag some bling by competing in the 25-mile family bike ride or the Donor Dash 5K starting at 7:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m., respectively. After you finish, grab a beer from Hop Haus Brewing Co. and stick around for pro cycling races, free live music performances and an evening fireworks show. Register online for the 25-mile ride and 5K by July 8 for $40 or pay $50 if you sign up on race day.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

PHOTOS: The Cap Times Machine looks at the 300 block of State Street

The 300 block of State Street in Madison mostly resembles the State Street of yesteryear, with Triangle Market still in business at 302 State St. after 100 years and much of the architecture unchanged. The exception is 341 State St., the property at the southeast corner of State and Gorham streets. In the past 150 years, the location has morphed from a brewery to a mechanic to a fueling station and retail businesses. Once again, a change is occurring in this location. The Cap Times Machine presents this view of the 300 block of State Street through history.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

115th Fighter Wing warns of t-shirt discount scam

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 115th Fighter Wing is alerting the public to a t-shirt scam Tuesday, which falsely claims to be associated with the unit. The 115th Fighter Wing noted in a Facebook post that it has received multiple reports of people being sent a text message about a discount for t-shirts associated with the group.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Delores Wade, a 92-year-old Portage woman living with multiple sclerosis, was granted a final wish from Moments Hospice and her daughters by taking a Dells Boat tour on the Wisconsin River. Wade was a teacher in Portage for 30 years and enjoys nature. “We’re all...
PORTAGE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy