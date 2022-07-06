Madison Common Council begins new hybrid meeting format

Madison's City-County Building on January 23, 2022. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Those wishing to view and comment at Madison Common Council meetings now have multiple ways of doing so.

The city unveiled a new hybrid meeting format Wednesday, meant to make meetings more accessible so that more people can get involved.

The meetings will be held both in person at the City-County Building, and online through Zoom. The meetings will also be viewable through the Madison City Channel, the city’s website and on YouTube.

During hybrid meetings, public comments can be made in person in the meeting room, but residents can also give public virtually by registering online.

Masks are still recommended, but not required if attending meetings in person.

