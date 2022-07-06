ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Miguel County, CO

Decayed human remains found in Colorado valley

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 1 day ago

Decayed human remains were discovered at Disappointment Valley in San Miguel County on Monday, according to officials from the San Miguel Sheriff's Department.

"Citizens found the remains Monday afternoon and called authorities. The remains have been sent to forensic specialists for evaluation," the sheriff's office said in a tweet .

The area where the remains were discovered is closed until the investigation concludes.

According to officials, there is no apparent threat to the public.

“We're committed to determining the identity of this individual to help bring closure to his or her family,” Sheriff Masters said.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Comments / 1

Related
KXRM

Another person has died at Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reporting that another person has died at Lake Pueblo. According to CPW, rangers responded to a report of a missing person off North Sailboard beach late Thursday afternoon. Park Manager Joe Stadterman and his team raced to the beach by boat, arriving at 4:37 p.m., within six minutes of the call for help.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Bomb threat at a Colorado college on Thursday prompts evacuation

DURANGO, Colo. (KKTV) - An alleged bomb threat prompted the evacuation of a college in Colorado on Thursday. At about 3 p.m. the following was posted to the Fort Lewis College Facebook page:. “A bomb threat has been made at the Art Building on campus. Please evacuate the Fort Lewis...
DURANGO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
San Miguel County, CO
Crime & Safety
County
San Miguel County, CO
SFGate

15-year-old Arizona girl goes missing in California

Authorities are calling on the public to help find a 15-year-old Arizona girl who went missing on California's Central Coast while visiting family for the summer. Alilianna Trujillo was last seen leaving a relative's home in Nipomo on July 1, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on July 5. Trujillo is Hispanic, stands 5-foot 4-inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt and black leggings.
NIPOMO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Remains#Citizens
kgns.tv

Car and body found in Tamaulipas, possibly linked to missing Texas woman

TAMAULIPAS, Mex. (KGNS) - An investigation is underway in Tamaulipas, Mexico after a body and car are found in a ditch. According to the media outlet, El Mañana de Nuevo Laredo, a red SUV was found in a ditch near Puente Y on Lázaro Cárdenas highway. Tamaulipas officials found a deceased person inside the SUV believed to be a missing Texas woman, 68-year-old Maria Espinoza de Salinas from Roma, Texas.
ROMA, TX
KELOLAND TV

Pine Ridge man sentenced for mailing meth to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man has been sentenced in a federal case involving the distribution and sale of methamphetamine across state lines. Thomas Prado, 57, pleaded guilty to the charge of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance in March. Last week, he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, 5 years supervised release, and must pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

A new study finds where inmates in Colorado prisons call home

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition and the Prison Policy Initiative (PPI) released a new report that provides an in-depth look at where inmates in Colorado state prisons come from. Using redistricting data, the report found that the largest number of imprisoned people in Colorado come...
COLORADO STATE
parkerliveonline.com

Bear in school grounds euthanized at request of Arizona Game & Fish

A black bear, sighted in recent months in the area and found Thursday morning inside Parker school grounds, was euthanized by law enforcement at the request of Arizona Game and Fish. At around 4:30 am, law enforcement responded to a call of a bear sighting in the area of 19th...
PARKER, AZ
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Fawn rescued from sewer in Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a unique wildlife rescue that was caught on camera. Wildlife officers Corey Adler and Jacob Sonberg responded to Woodland Park on Monday, after receiving reports that a deer fawn was in the sewer. "Watch Sonberg climb down in the...
WOODLAND PARK, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy